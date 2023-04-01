World of Warcraft: Dragonflight guide - What is the best Primordial Stone build in Mythic+ Dungeons for DPS?

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s 10.0.7 update added the Onyx Annulet ring, which can be equipped with several Primordial Stone builds. This ring slot can be equipped with a wide variety of Primordial Stones to give players new abilities and ways to enhance their power across the Forbidden Reach. However, the major downside of this item is that it doesn't offer players any secondary stats. This means that players will want to find the best possible stones to equip with this ring.

While there are plenty of Primordial Stone build loadouts you can use, there’s a loadout that the vast majority of DPS players are looking for. Although the Onyx Annulet offers no secondary stats, it offers very direct DPS buffs instead. As such, the stones either provide a variety of healing, AOE, or damage effects. While there are around 25 builds you can use, one stands on top as a must-equip.

The best Primordial Stone build for DPS classes in Mythic+ Dungeons in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

The Onyx Annulet ring can be upgraded by equipping these various Primordial Stones, which can be found in the Zskera Vaults in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Introduced in patch 10.0.7, you can find these stones in various objects within the Vaults. To access this location, you’ll need Zskera Keys, which are obtained by exploring and taking part in events in the Forbidden Reach.

There are several interesting Primordial Stone builds that you can use in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, but one build is the most powerful option. With 25 DPS specs in the game right now, 23 of them are using this particular build. That alone should tell players all they need to know about the strength of this loadout.

Ideal DPS Primordial Stone build

Storm Infused Stone

Desirous Blood Stone

Prophetic Twilight Stone

The Onyx Annulet ring build is generally used in Mythic+ dungeons, but it can also be viable in the current raid, Vault of the Incarnates. If you’re playing a Demonology Warlock or an Arcane Mage, instead of following this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Primordial Stone build exactly, you can swap Storm Infused Stone for Freezing Ice Stone.

As such, the three stones that you use in this loadout have incredible synergy. This is mostly thanks to the Prophetic Twilight Stone, which makes your damage and healing effects trigger each other. Essentially, the damaging effects of your Primordial Stones will trigger one of your healing effects and vice versa.

At this point, you must consider the Desirous Blood Stone, which can drain life while you deal damage. This will then deal 17,967 Shadow Damage to your target while also healing you, which results in the Prophetic Twilight Stone triggering off of both effects.

The Storm Infused Stone triggers off of Critical Strikes, which can shock critically struck targets and two nearby enemies, for 15,625 Nature damage. As expected, these three stones work together incredibly well, devastating your foes upon their triggering. While they certainly don't trigger infinitely, it's still an incredibly satisfying proc.

Since the drops of these Primordial Stones are completely random, you might need several Zskera Keys to obtain all three. Sadly, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players must give up their secondary stats for this slot, but it’s still going to be an extremely desirable upgrade for many players.

If you’re going to seek out these Primordial Stones, the above three gems are the best choices for your DPS builds.

