What is the best Skeleton King Deck in Clash Royale

Clash Royale players have recently seen the addition of a new rarity: Champion cards. After the introduction of this rarity, many new card combinations were created, and people started using the 3 Champion cards available in their decks.

There are only 3 Champion cards available in the game: Archer Queen, Golden Knight, and Skeleton King.

Champion cards can be unlocked once players reach crown tower level 14. This article will discuss the best Skeleton King deck in Clash Royale.

Best Skeleton King Deck in Clash Royale

1) Skeleton King

Skeleton King (Image via Sportskeeda)

Skeleton King is a Champion rarity card that can be unlocked once players reach crown level 14. He is an area damage, melee troop with high hitpoints and moderate damage.

As a Champion card, it will stay out of the player's card cycle and will only return when it is destroyed. The Skeleton King collects the souls of the enemies he kills and spawns them in a graveyard-like radius when his special ability is activated.

Cost: 4

Damage: 205

Hit Points: 2300

2) Guards

Guards in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Guards card is an Epic rarity card that can be unlocked once players reach Spooky Town (Arena 12). It spawns three single-target melee troops with low hitpoints and medium damage. Guards work like skeletons but have a shield protecting them from first hit damage. It costs 3 Elixir to play Guards.

Cost: 3

Damage: 76

Hit Points: 51

3) Goblin Cage

Goblin Cage in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Goblin Cage is a Rare rarity card that can be unlocked once players reach the Goblin Stadium (Arena 1). The Brawler inside the cage is a single-target melee troop with moderate hitpoints and severe damage.

When spawned, the Goblin Cage drops, and once all its Hit Points reach zero, the Brawler comes out. It costs 4 Elixir to play Goblin Cage.

Cost: 4

Damage: 159

Hit Points: 485

4) Mother Witch

Mother Witch in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mother Witch is a Legendary rarity card that can be unlocked once players reach the Legendary Arena (Arena 15). She is a single-target, medium-ranged troop with moderate hitpoints and low damage.

When the Mother Witch curses a troop, it turns into a Cursed Hog if the troop dies within 5 seconds of placing the curse. It costs 4 Elixir to play Mother Witch.

Cost: 4

Damage: 110

Hit Points: 440

5) Poison

Poison in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Poison is an Epic rarity card that can be unlocked once players reach the Jungle Arena (Arena 9). It is an area damage spell with a fairly wide radius and moderately high damage.

It creates a circular area containing a poison that damages troops and buildings over time. Enemy troops get slowed by 15% when they are within the radius of poison. It costs 4 Elixir to play Poison.

Cost: 4

Damage: 456

6) Arrow

Arrow in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Arrow is a Common rarity card that can be unlocked from the Training Camp. It is an area damage spell with a wide radius. It can be used to kill lower hitpoint troops like skeletons, goblins, and minions.

They are effective against swarm troops like skeleton army, minion horde, and goblin gang as it takes them out instantly. It costs 3 Elixir to play an Arrow card.

Cost: 3

Damage: 144

7) Inferno Dragon

Inferno Dragon in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Inferno Dragon is a Legendary rarity card that can be unlocked once players reach the Jungle Arena (Arena 9). It is a single-target flying troop with moderately high hitpoints and an increasing damage rate.

Like the Inferno Tower, Inferno Dragon deals damage that increases over time. It is very effective against tank troops like PEKKA and Mega Knight as it can take them out very quickly.

Cost: 4

Damage: 30/100/350

Hit Points: 1070

8) Graveyard

Graveyard in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Graveyard is a Legendary rarity card that can be unlocked once players reach Spooky Town (Arena 12). It is a spell with a wide radius that spawns 15 skeletons over time.

Skeletons do not spawn altogether, making it difficult to kill them with a log or arrow. It costs 5 Elixir to play a Graveyard card.

Cost: 5

Damage: 67

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha