What is Clash of Dancing Lions mode in Marvel Rivals? New football like limited-time mode explained

The Clash of Dancing Lions mode in Marvel Rivals is a limited-time football game mode introduced with the Spring Festival. Similar to Rocket League or Lucioball from Overwatch 2, it is a 3v3 game mode where players can use their abilities to score goals and win games. Furthermore, there are a bunch of rewards linked to this limited-time event, making it a must-play for gaming enthusiasts.

This article will provide a detailed breakdown of the new limited-time Clash of Dancing Lions game mode in Marvel Rivals.

New limited-time Clash of Dancing Lions mode in Marvel Rivals explored

Clash of Dancing Lions is a new limited-time game mode in Marvel Rivals introduced with the Spring Festival event on January 23, 2025. It is a 3v3 football game mode where players can use the abilities of the heroes to showcase special skills, score goals, interrupt enemy players, and secure wins.

Similar to Lucioball from Overwatch 2 or the popular Rocket League, this limited-time game mode attracts a wider audience who enjoy football and their favorite Marvel characters.

The Clash of Dancing Lions mode in Marvel Rivals features three heroes, namely, Iron Fist, Black Widow, and Star-Lord. You get to use your “slightly modified” unique abilities to juggle the ball, tackle enemy players, and score skillful goals to secure wins. Furthermore, this game mode features a bunch of new cosmetic items that can be earned just by participating.

The venue of the football mode is the Wakanda World Arena. It is a closed arena featuring two wide open goals and movement boost pads toward the sides of the field. The design concepts are similar to Rocket League and Lucioball while also maintaining the essence of the Marvel characters.

This covers everything there is to know about the new Clash of Dancing Lions mode in Marvel Rivals. Considering it is a limited-time game mode, players should definitely participate in it and earn their much-deserved rewards. It is also a fun getaway from the chaotic Marvel Rivals gameplay and a good opportunity to spend quality time with friends.

