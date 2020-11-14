What is Dr Disrespect really like off-camera?

Herschel Guy Beahm IV aka Dr Disrespect is undoubtedly one of the most popular streamers in the world today.

The 38-year-old has cultivated a unique and unparalleled online persona which has become a characteristic of the Dr Disrespect brand.

Right from his trademark black and red attire to his wavy mullet, when it comes to putting on a show, there are very few who happen to be in the same league as The Doc.

It is due to his characteristic swagger and larger than life persona that Dr Disrespect remains one of the most influential streamers today, having amassed millions of followers across the globe.

His colorful personality rarely fails to shine through. Even though he has had a career replete with ups and downs, The Doc always seems to climb his way back to the top, via spectacle and perseverance.

From being unceremoniously banned off Twitch to dominating YouTube today, the journey certainly hasn't been an easy one for the leader of the Champions Club. While Dr Disrespect may be known globally for his unmissable on-screen persona, what truly defines him is his life and journey off-camera.

Dr Disrespect: A roller coaster which never loses momentum

Advertisement

Dr Disrespect graduated from California State Polytechnic University where he made quite a name for himself in the basketball circuit, courtesy his towering 6'8" height.

After graduation, he famously claimed to have won the Blockbuster Championship two times in a row, a claim which holds strong till today.

His first video was released back in 2010, where he showcased his gaming expertise in games such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

In 2011, he went on to be appointed as the Community Manager of Sledgehammer Games after which he was responsible for designing several maps in the Call of Duty franchise. His career at Sledgehammer lasted for 4 years until 2015, when he quit and joined Twitch to focus on a full-time streaming career.

His persona of being the "most dominating gaming specimen" stems from his love for Vaporwave/ Future Funk, which is a niche genre of electronic music that functions as an ode to the smooth lounge music from the '80s and '90s.

It is along these lines, that he modelled his persona to resemble an unabashed and brash rockstar from the '80s.

This is also reflected in several of his music videos which have an infectious, hypnotic feel.

Advertisement

It was during his time at Twitch, that Dr Disrespect witnessed major growth in popularity, especially by streaming Battle Royale games such as H1Z1 and PUBG. From there, he would go on to dominate the Twitch charts, except for a brief hiatus in 2017, when he admitted to being unfaithful to his wife.

While his personal life could easily have impacted his online presence, this was not the case. He made a triumphant return on Twitch and eventually became one of the biggest names there. His streams continued to rake in stellar viewership numbers.

Image via twitchtracker.com

However, his career witnessed a major setback in June this year, when he was mysteriously banned from Twitch, an incident which continues to be a hotbed of speculation for fans to this very day.

Champions Club,



Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.



-Dr Disrespect — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) June 28, 2020

While this setback immediately led to cries of Dr Disrespect being written off, he surprised everyone by making an emphatic return to YouTube in August, where he continues to exert his dominance.

Wow. Dr. Disrespect is a hype building machine.



326,000 people and rising are watching his Youtube livestream and the guy hasn't even popped on camera yet. pic.twitter.com/NAewoK5KO2 — Philip DeFranco Total Landscaping (@PhillyD) August 6, 2020

From his trademark rants to occasionally bringing his 5-year old daughter on stream, Dr Disrespect's streams rarely have a dull moment.

Moreover, his influence continues to grow larger than ever, courtesy of his recent affiliations with games such as Rogue Company, Cyberpunk 2077, and an autobiography also in the works.

Advertisement

If that wasn't enough, Dr Disrespect also signed an exclusive deal with the Creative Arts Agency (CAA) in 2019 and has endorsement deals with brands such as Gillette, Roccat, G-Fuel, and Asus, which just goes to show his multi-dimensional nature.

While his journey so far may certainly have been a rather rocky ride, Dr Disrespect seems to have effectively navigated the setbacks, via a good old dose of violence, speed, and momentum.