What drops can you get from Malzeno in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the first massive expansion to the latest entry in Capcom's beloved action RPG franchise. With the new expansion comes a ton of new areas, items, and, of course, unique monsters to hunt and slay.

The most powerful and dominant of the expansion's new threats is undoubtedly the silver dragon Malenzo. This overwhelming beast drains the blood of its foes and uses it to grow more powerful. It's a tough boss battle, which must mean that players should expect some great rewards after victory.

What can players expect to get from Malzeno in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak players know the deal: Hunt down monsters and break their parts to use them in new gear. It's the core gameplay loop of the franchise and has garnered a massive community of hardcore fans.

Malzeno has a lot of separate parts that can be broken and collected for players. Its head, wings, horns and forelegs are breakable in combat and must be shattered for collection.

Capturing Malzeno isn't an option, so there are no benefits to trying. Players will have to slay the powerful dragon and carve specific areas to get what it has.

By carving Malzeno's body, players have a 28% chance of getting its Shard, a 21% chance at its Hardfang, and a 13% chance of acquiring its Fellwing.

Players can also carve Malzeno's tail for an 80% chance of getting its Tail, a 17% chance at its Cortex, and a 3% chance at its Bloodstone. Carving the head also presents a 1% chance of acquiring the Bloodstone.

By breaking the wings, players have an 85% chance of picking up its Fellwing and a 70% chance at its Cortex. Breaking the head grants an 80% chance at acquiring its Hardhorn.

Meanwhile, breaking the foreleg grants a 30% chance of dropping a Bloody Parasite.

Master mode Malzeno drops in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

When facing Malzeno in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's Master Mode, players can get a couple of extra gifts. They will have to survive this extremely tough battle to earn the special drops.

Master Mode Malzeno has a 10% chance of dropping Dragon Treasure and a 40% chance of dropping Old Dragon Treasure. These shining stones are account items that can be sold for a ton of points.

If players want to put together the stellar new Malzeno armor set for their hunter, they'll need to beat the beast multiple times. Each piece of armor requires multiple pieces of Malzeno, so it'll take a while to put it all together.

Along with the central armor set, there are a few weapons that can be upgraded with Malzeno parts. The Frostmoon set, for example, will require quite a few pieces of the silver dragon.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak players will have to best Malzeno in combat many times to earn everything they want. Challenge that dragon again and again to make the perfect gear.

