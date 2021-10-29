What to expect from Apex Legends Season 11?

Apex Legends Season 11 is just days away from being launched and fans are excited to see what’s in store for them. Respawn Entertainment has always tried to keep things fresh by adding new content every season.

Apex Legends Season 11, titled Escape, is no different as players can expect a sea of new content to be added to the game. The upcoming Season 11 will be launched on November 2, 2022. Season 11 will feature a new map, legend and a weapon along with a new Battlepass and some balance changes.

What can players expect in Apex Legends Season 11?

Apex Legends Season 11 will feature a new map called Storm Point. This is the Tropical map that was leaked in the notes and made its rounds on the internet. Respawn Entertainment has released a gameplay trailer so fans can get a glimpse of the new map as well as some features of the new legend, Ash.

Titanfall 2 players are quite excited about Ash making her first appearance in Apex Legends this season. Her abilities include an arc star-like object which tethers nearby enemies, slowing them down and dealing 10 damage. Her ultimate ability allows her to create a one-way portal for the entire team.

Ash’s passive abilities have also been leaked, which allows her to see death boxes on her map and mark the surviving enemies that are in the vicinity of the death box.

Apex Legends players can expect her to shape the game meta when the new season releases as she looks like a strong legend on paper. Apex Legends fans are excited since the game will feature a new gun called the C.A.R. SMG. This gun can run either heavy or light ammo, which is quite useful when it comes to resource management. Players can also expect a Level 100 and Level 110 reactive skins for Prowler as it was leaked earlier this week.

Balance updates in Apex Legends Season 11

Apex Legends Ranked will feature a new modifier that will be applied to the killer when getting KP. The KP for each player will depend on the rank tier of the victim. If the victim’s rank tier is lower than the killer, the KP will reduce and vice versa. This modifier is strictly applied to the killer and not the victim. The modifier table is mentioned below.

Apex Legends Ranked KP modifier (image via Respawn Entertainment)

Wattson has received some serious buff, which includes an increase in damage from 15 to 20 when crossing a fence. The recharge time for her tactical ability is reduced to 15 seconds.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Triple Take will make its return to floor loot and the G7 Scout will take its place in the care package. Mastiff and 30-30 Repeater will receive a new hop-up called Dual Shell, which will double each round of the weapon.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee