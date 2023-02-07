What to expect from Overwatch 2 Season 3: New map and battlepass, anime crossover, and more

Overwatch 2 is getting ready to launch its third competitive season on Tuesday, February 7. This season is special, as it is the first one without a new hero being introduced, marking the start of the "alternating between new hero and new map each season" phase in the game's content roadmap.

Instead of a new hero, players will get a unique control map, the Antarctic Peninsula, and a new mythic skin in the Battlepass.

The latest season also brings about unexpected changes, such as an IP crossover and Overwatch's first foray into text-based dating sims. In this article, we will take a look at everything we know so far about the upcoming season 3.

Pachimari Special and Valentine's Day: Overwatch 2 Season 3 all details

With a fresh map, new ways to earn credits through the seasonal battle pass, and a variety of special events, this season is shaping up to be a major event in Overwatch 2.

Doomfist's new Saitama skin

One of the highlights of the third season is the inclusion of the game’s first-ever crossover event. Players will have the chance to get their hands on skins inspired by the popular anime and manga series One Punch Man.

They will get a Saitama-themed skin for Doomfist, Overwatch's own punching machine. Although the only information available is the skin for Doomfist, there may be other skins and cosmetics for fans of One Punch Man. In a blog post, the Overwatch team stated that it is actively looking for more potential collaborations in the future.

Amaterasu Kiriko

New skins are always a major draw for Overwatch 2 players, and Season 3 is no exception. The bulk of the new skins will be inspired by Chinese, Japanese, and Korean mythology, with a particular focus on the new Amaterasu Mythic skin for Kiriko.

This skin, along with themed collections for Moira, Reaper, and Junkrat, will be available through the game’s premium battle pass. Meanwhile, skins for D.Va, Zenyatta, Genji, Mei, and Ashe will be available through the in-game shop.

In Season 1, players were given the Cyberdemon Genji skin, while its successor added a Zeus-themed Junker Queen. Continuing the mythology trend, Season 3 brings a mythic Amaterasu skin for support hero Kiriko.

This skin is based on various deities in Japanese mythology. As a support hero whose healing abilities are tied to a Japanese fox spirit, Amaterasu is a perfect fit for Kiriko.

New Antarctic-themed map

The Antarctic Peninsula is the new Control map in Season 3, featuring stages Icebreaker, Sublevel, and Labs. The map is set on the frigid Antarctic continent and showcases an abandoned Overwatch rescue ship, Mei's research facility, and an underground drilling station.

With playful interactive elements like penguins, fishing holes, and snow, players can experience a lighthearted environment.

Valentines Day special

In addition to the new skins, the third season of Overwatch 2 will also see the addition of the game’s first dating sim, “Loverwatch.” This browser-based game will allow players to experience a romantic storyline and will offer the chance to unlock a new highlight intro for Hanzo.

As a further nod to Valentine’s Day, the Hanzo 4v4 mode will be available in-game from February 14-28.

Pachimari special

Another highly anticipated event in the third season of Overwatch 2 is the return of PachiMarchi. It will launch on March 21 and include a new limited-time Kill Confirmed game mode, as well as a host of cosmetic rewards, including an epic skin, six PachiMarchi player icons, a weapon charm, and a name card.

To add to the excitement, those who log in during the event can claim the PachiMarchi Roadhog player icon. Furthermore, by completing themed challenges, they can earn the Epic-tier Pachimari Roadhog skin before the event ends on April 4.

Battlepass goodies

Season 3 of Overwatch 2 brings new skins, including Mythic Amaterasu Kiriko and skins for Reaper, Junkrat, Moira, Zenyatta, Genji, D.Va, Ashe, and Mei, which will be available in the microtransaction shop. Additional skins for Sigma, Sombra, Wrecking Ball, Cassidy, Mercy, and Junker Queen can also be unlocked through the Battlepass or the shop.

Competitive and balance changes

Blizzard has also taken this opportunity to make a series of balanced changes and quality-of-life updates to Overwatch 2. These modifications will have a significant impact on gameplay, bringing much-needed balance.

Overall, the third season of Overwatch 2 is shaping up to be one of the biggest events in the game’s history. With new skins, a dating sim, and a host of balance changes, players will have plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks.

