What to expect from Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream

Kuro Games has recently announced that the Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream is scheduled to premiere on July 18, 2025. The special program will reveal all the upcoming content, including the featured banners, events, and quests. The broadcast will also showcase Phrolova, who is confirmed to join the playable roster as a 5-star Resonator in version 2.5.
This article further discusses the announcements players can expect from the WuWa 2.5 livestream based on official and third-party sources.
Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are highly subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
All announcements expected from Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream
Banner characters
As specified, Phrolova will become a playable 5-star character, according to the Wuthering Waves 2.5 drip marketing reveal. Kuro Games has further validated her element and weapon type. It appears that Phrolova will hail from the Havoc roster, wielding the Rectifier.
Since there were no other character announcements, Phrolova should be the only new entry in the patch. The other banner will likely bring some reruns. Credible leak sources, like Ranny, have further hinted at the characters to be featured in version 2.5, which could be the following:
Phase 1
- Phrolova (5-star)- Havoc, Rectifier user
- Roccia (5-star)- Havoc, Gauntlet user
- Lumi (4-star)- Electro, Broadblade user
- Taoqi (4-star)- Havoc, Broadblade user
- Yuanwu (4-star)- Electro, Gauntlet user
Phase 2
- Cantarella (5-star)- Havoc, Rectifier user
- Brant (5-star)- Fusion, Sword user
- Danjin (4-star)- Havoc, Sword user
- Mortefi (4-star)- Fusion, Pistol user
- Yangyang (4-star)- Aero, Sword user
Events
The Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream will certainly announce the new events featured in the patch. Currently, players have limited information regarding the type of playable content the game will bring in the future. In that regard, a renowned third-party source, Sleep, has provided a supposed preview of the upcoming Phantasma Dreamland event.
The patch will also bring recurring events, including the one that rewards free wishes. Rumor has it that a new Overflow Palette game mode will be added in the update.
New area and story quest
The story of Septimont is far from over, which leaves players yearning for more. Version 2.5 will feature a new story quest, where Phrolova could return. Additionally, the mission is expected to transport players to the underground section of Septimont.
More details about the story quest will be announced during the telecast.
Livestream codes
Wuthering Waves redeem codes are a source of free resources for players. They can be activated to obtain rewards like Astrites, Shell Credits, and other materials. Like other special programs, Kuro Games will announce three new redemption codes during version 2.5’s official premiere.
