What to expect from Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream

Kuro Games has recently announced that the Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream is scheduled to premiere on July 18, 2025. The special program will reveal all the upcoming content, including the featured banners, events, and quests. The broadcast will also showcase Phrolova, who is confirmed to join the playable roster as a 5-star Resonator in version 2.5.

Ad

This article further discusses the announcements players can expect from the WuWa 2.5 livestream based on official and third-party sources.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are highly subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All announcements expected from Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream

Banner characters

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As specified, Phrolova will become a playable 5-star character, according to the Wuthering Waves 2.5 drip marketing reveal. Kuro Games has further validated her element and weapon type. It appears that Phrolova will hail from the Havoc roster, wielding the Rectifier.

Since there were no other character announcements, Phrolova should be the only new entry in the patch. The other banner will likely bring some reruns. Credible leak sources, like Ranny, have further hinted at the characters to be featured in version 2.5, which could be the following:

Ad

Phase 1

Phrolova (5-star) - Havoc, Rectifier user

- Havoc, Rectifier user Roccia (5-star) - Havoc, Gauntlet user

- Havoc, Gauntlet user Lumi (4-star) - Electro, Broadblade user

- Electro, Broadblade user Taoqi (4-star) - Havoc, Broadblade user

- Havoc, Broadblade user Yuanwu (4-star)- Electro, Gauntlet user

Phase 2

Cantarella (5-star) - Havoc, Rectifier user

- Havoc, Rectifier user Brant (5-star) - Fusion, Sword user

- Fusion, Sword user Danjin (4-star) - Havoc, Sword user

- Havoc, Sword user Mortefi (4-star) - Fusion, Pistol user

- Fusion, Pistol user Yangyang (4-star)- Aero, Sword user

Events

Ad

The Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream will certainly announce the new events featured in the patch. Currently, players have limited information regarding the type of playable content the game will bring in the future. In that regard, a renowned third-party source, Sleep, has provided a supposed preview of the upcoming Phantasma Dreamland event.

The patch will also bring recurring events, including the one that rewards free wishes. Rumor has it that a new Overflow Palette game mode will be added in the update.

Ad

New area and story quest

Ad

The story of Septimont is far from over, which leaves players yearning for more. Version 2.5 will feature a new story quest, where Phrolova could return. Additionally, the mission is expected to transport players to the underground section of Septimont.

More details about the story quest will be announced during the telecast.

Livestream codes

Wuthering Waves redeem codes are a source of free resources for players. They can be activated to obtain rewards like Astrites, Shell Credits, and other materials. Like other special programs, Kuro Games will announce three new redemption codes during version 2.5’s official premiere.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.