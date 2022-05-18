What is "Flux" in Apex Legends Mobile?

Apex Legends Mobile has finally launched on Android and iOS devices with a few key differences from its standard counterpart. The game has launched with fewer features than its standard counterpart, such as fewer characters and only one map. However, players have noticed a new currency in the game, Flux.

Many online games have their own version of currency for players to earn to buy cosmetics. Overwatch has Credits, Dead By Daylight has Iridescent Shards, and the standard release of Apex Legends has Crafting Metals. But where does Flux fit into this equation? Is this currency any different from Crafting Metal?

With this build of Apex Legends Mobile being very new to the market, it is understandable for players to have a few questions regarding its changes. However, have these differences truly changed the game's earnable currency? What are the real differences between Flux and Crafting Metal?

What is "Flux" and how to earn it in Apex Legends Mobile

A small overview of the Season 0 Apex Legends Mobile battle pass with Flux as a potential reward (Image via Respawn)

As for the current version of Apex Legends Mobile, there does not appear to be a difference between Flux and Crafting Metal. Both can only be earned through opening Apex Packs or battle pass rewards. These can be cashed in at the shop for most cosmetics, including character and weapon skins and banner displays.

This new currency only brings more questions with it. Why would the developers bother creating an entirely new currency when Crafting Metal is perfectly sufficient? This could be a simple design change to make this version of the game stand out more when compared to the other versions of Apex Legends.

As odd as this would sound to a few players, this is not entirely unusual as the other two forms of currency received a slight visual update. With this in mind, we can look at a few ways players can obtain this form of currency. So, how can players earn this form of currency quickly and efficiently?

The first method players can use to get Flux in Apex Legends Mobile is to find it in Apex Packs. Apex Packs serve as the game's loot box system and can be earned through leveling up or buying in the in-game shop. These packs cost roughly $1 each, with premium currency costing $10 for the lowest bundle.

Players can also naturally earn Flux by progressing through the game's battle pass. Though it is available in the free version, higher amounts will be rewarded in the premium version of the battle pass. This makes it a great investment for players who intend on playing this game more consistently.

Another new change from the standard version of Apex Legends is the Apex Legends Mobile Premium Plus Battle Pass. This gives players all of the benefits of the regular battle pass with the addition of an exclusive avatar frame and an instant ten levels. However, it is unclear if those are battle pass levels or profile levels.

