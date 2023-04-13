What happened to commentary YouTuber Cyrus? Creator deleted his social media channels following grooming allegations

Content creator Cyrus ran a popular commentary channel on YouTube and had over 1.47 million subscribers at the start of the year. However, in January 2023, he wiped out his account after being accused of grooming minors.

Cyrus deleted all his social media channels, including Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter, after the accusations were made by an individual who claims to be his ex. The woman has the username @helloindiigoo on Twitter.

Here is her post about Cyrus leaving YouTube, seemingly dispelling rumors that he was going back to school:

"He’s leaving YouTube to lay low because of my video and because he got caught sharing nudes with a 13 year old"

Two days later, on January 26, @helloindiigoo posted a Twitlonger where she included several screenshots that show some of the alleged conversations that Cyrus has had with people on the internet, mostly underage fans.

The Twitlonger also mentions @helloindiigoo's own traumatic experiences when she was in a relationship with the YouTuber.

"He would integrate underage fans...": Viral Twitlonger details grooming accusations against YouTuber Cyrus

Trigger warning: Pedophilia, grooming

As per the Twitlonger post, @helloindiigoo was in a relationship with Cyrus in 2020 after meeting online in 2019. At the time, she was 15, and the content creator was 17. They broke up in 2020, and he began dating someone else over the next three years. However, it was during this time that he allegedly groomed underage fans.

@helloindiigoo also explained why she decided to bring up the allegations this year. According to her, in January 2023, she made a TikTok video about the emotional and sexual abuse that she allegedly had to undergo as Cyrus's partner. She claimed that the video inspired others to come forward with their stories of abuse.

Twitter user @Lovedrug compiled a whole thread of screenshots of the supposed chats between the content creator and the alleged victims:

Here's a relevant section from @helloindiigoo's Twitlonger, where Cyrus is accused of manipulating underage fans into sending him nudes:

"Over the 3 YEARS that he has been with Italia (his current partner), he has had DOZENS of online partners, which I can confidently say ALL of them were once his fans/looked up to him. He would integrate underage fans from his Discord servers into private calls and other servers and work them for months, building trust, before making advancements and asking for sexual favors and nudes."

The YouTuber apologized in a video that has since been deleted, but @helloindiigoo and others criticized it when it was up for being "lazy."

The video titled "i hurt a lot of people" might be gone because the entire channel has been deleted. However, clips do remain where he admitted to having "f*cked up" and hurting many women online:

"Since I was 15, 14 I have been lying to a lot of females and flirting with a lot of females. I did never understand the weight of it as it was through the internet... And I have had to understand that these people really cared about me and really trusted me and I completely broke that with so many different girls. And it's horrible."

Notably, the content creator categorically denied having any relationship with a girl aged 12 but did acknowledge that there was someone who was three years younger. He called it "f*cked" that he still had so much fan support from people unaware of these truths.

Cyrus also confirmed that he would be away from the internet for a long time, saying:

"I really need to be off of the internet, I really need to go get help. I need to stop hurting people."

After the grooming accusations and the release of the video, Cyrus' YouTube channel, which had over 1.47 million subscribers in January, and most of his other social media accounts were deleted or made private. It is not clear when he will make a comeback, that is, if he does come back at all.

