What happens when you kill Yura, Hunter of Bloody Fingers, in Elden Ring?

The majority of non-playable characters, including quest givers, can be killed in Elden Ring.

Oftentimes, if a player is done interacting with a certain NPC, they will simply slaughter them to see what kind of loot they can pick up. Yura, the Bloody Finger Hunter, is a perfect example of this.

Players can speak with Yura to start a long questline that some may feel is ultimately more rewarding. Players can also simply kill him, remove the questline from existence, and take his sword.

The consequences of killing Yura, Hunter of Bloody Fingers, in Elden Ring

A player approaches Yura on top of Torrent in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

If players kill Yura, it prevents his questline from being completed. This takes away chances at receiving Runes, gaining extra loot, obtaining more XP, and simply enjoying certain content found in Elden Ring.

Players meet Yura under an overpass in Limgrave, near the Seaside Ruins. This is where the long quest begins to take out other Bloody Finger Hunters. This quest can be completely avoided.

If players do not wish to complete the quest, they can simply attack Yura and after a few hits, he will fight back. Watch out for the length of his katana, as it can strike from a good distance. Kill him and the Nagakiba katana is dropped after his defeat.

One objective in Yura's quest rewards players with a powerful dagger (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

If players choose to kill Yura, they will miss out on the following moments in his quest and their rewards:

Go to the ravine to the northeast of Agheel Lake. Help Yura kill Bloody Finger Hunter Nerijus to receive the Reduvia dagger.

Kill the dragon Yura warns players about in Agheel Lake

Help Yura again by defeating a Bloody Finger Ravenmount Assassin

Kill an invader at the Second Church of Marika in Altus Plateua. Yura rewards players with the Nagakiba katana after.

Win the battle against Eleonora to receive Eleonora's Poleblade.

The questline that Yura offers in Elden Ring is truly long. It takes a lot of travel, patience, and power to overcome the obstacles this questline delivers.

Completing these quests provides players with great rewards, but it ultimately depends on if they want to go through the trouble.

