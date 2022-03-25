What if Homer Simpson could battle Shrek? With Elden Ring's latest mod, the community makes it possible

Elden Ring has a base game that gives its players various opportunities and ways to play the game in unique ways. However, that hasn’t stop modders from adding more features to the game in order to give a more personalized experience.

Mods can be of various types, and while some can alter the game in good ways, others can totally break them. Some of these mods can be hilarious in nature and one such has been demonstrated by a YouTuber going by the name ToastedShoes.

This mod doesn’t alter Elden Ring in terms of gameplay, but rather changes the character models into iconic animated TV characters. Not only is this idea intriguing, but it is also hilarious to look at.

Elden Ring but it is infested with iconic characters from TV

It is fascinating to see modders achieving great feats with their creations with new games like Elden Ring, which made its debut last month.

The latest RPG game is pretty difficult in nature. However, getting slain by TV characters from childhood just makes it laughable. For instance, players start off as Homer Simpson, the Tarnished from the Simpsons universe.

One of the difficult bosses players encounter at the beginning of the game is Tree Sentinel. In this mod, it is Shrek mounted on his friend Donkey. At first glance, it might seem hilarious. However, the game is still the same at its core, which makes it horrifying.

Players can also encounter enemies whose models have been replaced with Elmo and Pepe the Frog, who are known pretty well in the meme community. Turtles have also seen a massive makeover as they got replaced by Goofy as a turtle.

Even wolves in the game have been replaced by ponies from My Little Pony, which is hilarious to look at. Players can even encounter King Julien XIII from Madagascar as a boss in the game to experience his true potential.

The entire mod has been created as a joke and the community is enjoying it. All these character models have only been found in the Limgrave area and players can explore more to find more cameos themselves.

Edited by Mayank Shete