What are Mana Confrontations in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land?

When exploring the vast open world of Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land after the initial hours pass by, players might come across events known as Mana Confrontations. Their delayed appearance is intentional, as these events will see a noticeable step up in difficulty.

This article explains how Mana Confrontations work in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land.

Fight with these souped-up monsters to earn powerful rewards (Image via Koei Tecmo)

When somewhat deep into the game, you'll start coming across red lines with twinkling stars in the overworld. While it's unknown what triggers them, we can assume it might be you hitting Mana Surge at level 50.

What are Mana Confrontations?

These confrontations offer a skill check for the players (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Mana Confrontations in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land are optional battles that put you against extremely powerful monsters. You can treat them as bosses or challenging encounters that the game throws to invoke a momentary rise in difficulty.

While they are somewhat challenging to deal with in normal difficulty, the real challenge is noticeable when you fight them in Atelier's highest difficulty: Very Hard. You'll see what the difficulty will be before you enter a confrontation.

To start these encounters, you just need to follow the red lines. They'll take you to boulder-like objects, which you must then interact with. You'll be hit by a confirmation box with the text "Commence Rift Scan?". Select "Yes" when you're ready to enter the confrontation. Make sure to ready up before you begin the encounter. Heal your party and yourself with bandages and make sure you're in the best condition to take this fight and conquer it.

Rewards

While Mana Confrontations offers a tough challenge, the rewards are worth it. Completing these challenges will wield you a good quantity of the following items:

Rare synthesis materials

Particles

EXP

Skill Points

