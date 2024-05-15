What is Pom of Power in Hades 2 and what does it do?

Pom of Power in Hades 2 is one of the most important in-game items as it allows you to level up your boons. Boons can greatly alter your experience in the title by providing you with various buffs, ranging from health regeneration to extra damage. Upgrading boons is essential to creating a strong character.

Boons can be upgraded either through Power of Pom or Pom Slice. However, these items can be difficult to come by.

How to get Pom of Power in Hades 2

Clearing encounters in Erebus is a good way to get Pom of Power (Image via Supergiant Games || YouTube/RageGamingVideos)

There are two ways to get your hands on Pom of Power in Hades 2. You can either get this item as a reward for clearing encounters in the overworld, or it can be bought from Charon's shop. You will have to pay 100 Golden Crowns for a Pom of Power.

If you wish to get this item through clearing encounters, you should consider paying a visit to Charon's shop first. Here, you can purchase buffs to boost item discovery; this is also one of the few places where you can get Armor in Hades 2.

Once you've got a Pom of Power, you can use it to upgrade a boon of your choice. This is not the case with a Pom Slice, which will randomly level up one of your available boons. You can also find Pom Slice in Charon's shop; it can be bought for 50 Golden Crowns.

Upgrading boons is crucial so you will always need more Pom of Power (Image via Supergiant Games || YouTube/RageGamingVideos)

As you progress through Hades 2, the enemies you face will start to get more formidable. You will constantly need to improve your character if you wish to swiftly deal with most encounters.

Regularly leveling up your boons with Pom of Power in Hades 2 is a good way to stay ahead of the curve. Here are some of the best boons in the game, and you should prioritize leveling them up if you have any Pom of Power to spare:

Healthy Rebound

Wispy Wiles

Flutter Flourish

Flutter Strike

Super Nova

Support Fire

Now, you know everything about Pom of Power in Hades 2 and what it does.

