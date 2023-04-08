What is Recruit a Friend in Warzone 2? All rewards, how to invite, and more

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled for release on April 12, 2023. There are various new game modes, weapons, and quality-of-life features coming with it that will improve the gaming experience.

This would be the best time for new players to try out Warzone 2, as a plethora of new content will be introduced. Furthermore, Call of Duty will bring a feature in Season 3 called Recruit a Friend. It will reward players who successfully bring a friend over to the game. The friend will also receive rewards.

Recruit friends in Warzone 2 to receive exclusive rewards

Current players can earn various rewards by inviting friends who have not played Warzone 2. To be eligible, the invited player's Activision account should be less than seven days old or should not have played Warzone 2 for over 60 days. The inviting player's Activision account should be over 60 days old with at least three hours of playtime.

The ineligible countries for this program include:

Austria, Argentina, New Zealand, Belgium, Peru, Czech Republic, Denmark, Norway, Ireland, The Philippines, and Poland.

The official Recruit a Friend page

To recruit a new or inactive player, follow these steps:

Navigate to the official Recruit a Friend page on Call of Duty's website.

Login to your Activision account.

Click on "Get Started."

Click on "Authorize" to link your account to your "Recruit a Friend" account.

Scroll down and copy your recruit link.

Send the copied link to up to three friends you want to invite.

Akimbo Sidearm Blueprint

SMG class Blueprint

Double XP Tokens

Calling Cards

As mentioned earlier, this new program will allow both parties to unlock the rewards. The exclusive items include:

SMG Blueprint — Moondust Pistol Emblem — Aggressor Sticker — Let’s Rock Sign Up Bonus — Player and Weapon Double XP tokens Calling Card — 8-Bit Aggressor Loading Screen — Point Attacker Pistol Blueprint — Shiroi Inazuma Tokens — Battle Pass Double XP tokens

Not all the rewards will be available instantly. The recruit and recruiter will have to play a few battle royale games together and complete some challenges to unlock all the aforementioned items.

According to the official blog:

"Recruits and recruiters can then earn some great rewards for completing a few simple challenges together, such as playing games or completing Contracts in matches."

New players will be able to access all the upcoming content in Season 3. These include a new Gulag, Massive Resurgence with 150 players in Al Mazrah, new weapons, new operators, Plunder, and Warzone Ranked.

Season 3 of Warzone 2 will be made available to players on April 12, 2023, at 10:00 am PT on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

