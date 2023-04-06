When does Warzone 2 ranked mode begin?

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is set to receive a battle royale ranked mode in the Season 3 update. This mode will also introduce a new leaderboard showcasing the Top 250 players in the competitive season. The mode will reportedly only be available in Trio mode in the playlist.

The implementation of the competitive mode in Warzone 2 has been officially announced to start in the middle of Season 3. The player base can expect competitive changes to be released alongside the mid-seasonal update and other gameplay balance patches.

Introducing a ranked mode will create a good division between the casuals and the competitive players. Let us take a closer look at Warzone 2's upcoming ranked mode.

Warzone 2 Season 3 will bring the ranked mode

Activision has been paying close attention to the community's requests and imaginations. The developers have created new and exciting content for Season 3 alongside a significant upcoming change to Warzone 2. The player base will finally be able to enjoy a ranked mode in the latest battle royale title and start the grind for a spot on the leaderboard.

It is important to note that the ranked mode will not be available at the start of the new season. Season 3 is scheduled to commence on April 12, 2023. However, the mid-seasonal update, due later that season, is the one that's expected to introduce the ranked mode and expand the playlist with the fan-favorite Plunder game mode.

Warzone 2 ranked

Players can expect to see a similar, if not the same, rank tier format and Skill Rating (SR) system in Warzone 2. This would also mean that the mode's Skill Division will be the same as its multiplayer counterpart. A similar approach can also ease the construction of the mode.

Implementing the ranked mode can be expected to introduce a more significant skill disparity between players quickly. This change can have a positive impact by separating players who play the game for fun from those who wish to grind and become one of the best in the scene.

The stakes will be much higher in ranked mode as players will gain or lose SR based on their performance, kills, and even their position in the match. This system may change for the battle royale title as the winning objective and gameplay strategies are vividly different from Modern Warfare 2.

Battle Royale players will also have a chance to secure compelling rewards for climbing each rank if the developers utilize the exact Modern Warfare 2 rank model. This can be an attractive incentive and drive an influx of players to the free-to-play Call of Duty title.

Activision has indicated that the ranked mode can only be played in trios. However, future updates may bring a change that will allow quads, duos, and solos to compete in the mode as well.

Additionally, the publishers have not officially confirmed all the details of the upcoming battle royale ranked mode, and it is still unclear if the mode will follow Modern Warfare 2's system. Players can expect more information to be released as the title draws closer to its mid-season update.

