What are Ruin Fragments for in Elden Ring?

Ruin Fragments are a crafting material that players can find throughout Elden Ring.

The new FromSoftware Inc. game has many different resources that can be gathered. Ruin Fragments are just one category of many that are used to create various items.

After players get their hands on a Crafting Kit, they can use the numerous Ruin Fragments found across the Lands Between to create items that help them on their journey.

What can be crafted in Elden Ring with Ruin Fragments?

Ruin Fragments can be used to craft two items in Elden Ring. Both of them are consumable items that assist players in the Lands Between:

Rainbow Stone : This item can be used for marking a certain place for a short amount of time.

: This item can be used for marking a certain place for a short amount of time. Scriptstone: This item, when used, reveals messages from other worlds to players.

These are available to craft once a player acquires a Ruin Fragment and has purchased the Crafting Kit for 300 Runes.

Where to find Ruin Fragments?

Elden Ring's official description for Ruin Fragments is:

"Stone fragment found near places where ruins have fallen from the sky. Can be used for crafting or simply for throwing at enemies. These shards of stone are believed to have once been part of a temple in the sky. They glow with a faint light from within."

It states that the item can be found where ruins have fallen from the sky. That isn't very specific, so here is each known location for Ruin Fragments in the Lands Between:

In the pond near Groveside Cave in Limgrave

Near a sheep around a ruined structure in Limgrave's beginning area

Near the Tombsward Catacombs Site of Grace in Weeping Peninsula

In Dragon-Burnt Ruins in Limgrave

Looted off of the remains of servant enemies around the bonfire in the Dragon-Burnt Ruins

On the cliffs to the west of Stormhill

On the cliffs to the east of Liurnia of the Lakes

Plenty of Ruin Fragments will be available in those locations to craft Rainbow Stone or Scripstone. They can also be used as weapons by throwing them at many enemies found in Elden Ring.

