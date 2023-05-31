What do the Satori Cherry Blossom Trees do in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a rewarding experience for fans of exploration games and encourages creativity, aloowing players the freedom to play in any manner they wish. The world of Hyrule is packed to the brim with secrets that are liable to surprise them when they encounter them for the first time. The pink cherry blossom trees pique the curiosity of avid fans.

Whenever one encounters this tree, it is ideal to provide an offering to it. Players can use any of the fruits as an offering, which, in turn, triggers a small cutscene that ends up marking some of the cave locations in the form of light beams that stay highlighted for a short span of time.

Everything to know about Satori Cherry Blossom Trees in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There is no shortage of secrets and intriguing gameplay mechanics that are organically revealed to The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom players. Satori Cherry Blossom Trees may seem like a part of Hyrule's flora solely designed to provide a visual appeal, but one must walk over to these trees and offer a fruit.

Players can check the tree trunk for a small shrine or a pedestal, wherein they can place any one piece of fruit. While it is a personal choice, they can offer an Apple to the tree since these fruits are easy to find and there are high chances many fans will have a lot of them in their inventory.

A short cutscene will play, wherein the camera will pan out along with a white mythical beast appearing and light beams will emerge on the screen, denoting the location of the caves in the area. These lights make it easier for the players to find the caves, but they remain highlighted only for a few minutes.

Avid fans can check the map of the Satori Cherry Blossom Trees in the Outskirt stable, which is situated in the Hyrule Field area. There are eight such trees in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Players can refer to the following coordinates to find them:

Hyrule Field (0316, 0538, 0022)

Faron Grasslands (0805, -3502, 0057)

Eldin Mountains (1244, 2956, 0418)

Lanayru Great Spring (2529, -0009, 0143)

East Necluda (3356, -2483, 0280)

Hyrule Ridge (-2296, -0340, 0350)

Gerudo Canyon (-2310, -2156, 0250)

Tabantha Frontier (-4049, 1693, 0198)

Exploring caves is a worthwhile endeavor since a majority of them consist of Bubbulfrogs. Defeating them will yield fans a crucial item called Bubbul Gems, which can be handed over to Koltin in exchange for some rewards. Those inclined to learn more can peruse this extensive guide that highlights the role of Bubbul Gems in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Apart from the aforementioned gems, caves can also contain rare ore deposits that can be destroyed to obtain several materials like Topaz, Diamonds, Sapphire, and more. Fans can fuse some of them with the weapons or sell them to earn a decent amount of Rupees.

