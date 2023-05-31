Where to find Topaz in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom offers a vast open world for exploration, rich in resources that can help you craft various items. Some materials are rare to find and require more exploration time. Topaz is one of many rare resources in the game that can be time-consuming to find but is worth the effort since they have many uses.

You must mine rare ore deposits in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom to get Topaz. These deposits can be identified by a golden sparkling glow around them.

Finding Topaz in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Finding rare materials is one factor that encourages exploration in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. While the task of mining rare ore deposits can get monotonous, the rewards you obtain from them are precious. Topaz is one such material that rare ore deposits can drop.

You can explore the caves in regions like Hyrule Ridge, Death Mountain, and other mountainous locations. You can also try to explore caves around the Puffer Beach area to find rare ore deposits. Note that these deposits also drop other rare materials like Diamonds and Sapphire.

You can resort to the Sensor+ function of the Hyrule Compendium to find rare ore deposits. You will need one photograph of these deposits to use this function. If you don’t wish to engage in this activity, try defeating an enemy called Rare Stone Talus.

This creature can be found in Faron Grasslands and Gerudo Highlands regions. Resembling a rock and large in size, these enemies are tough to beat. It is ideal to have a hammer in your arsenal to break the ore that is attached to them. It can drop other rare materials similar to rare ore deposits.

Uses of Topaz in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Topaz is a useful material in the game. You can use Link’s Fuse ability and combine it with any weapon of your choice. This rare resource grants your weapon the power of electricity. You can fuse a Magic Rod with it to craft a Topaz Rod, enabling you to unleash electric orbs when using melee attacks.

Furthermore, you can execute an electric blast of sorts by fusing Topaz with arrows; the fusion also enhances the attack power of the arrow by a small amount. If you prefer a shield during combat, you can fuse Topaz with it. When a foe touches your shield, the electric shock can stun it for a while.

While Topaz is not ideal for cooking, you can use it to craft a recipe called Rock-Hard Food. It is considered an inferior recipe in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom as it only restores a quarter of Link’s heart.

