5 worst recipes in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom consists of numerous gameplay mechanics that keep the experience fresh despite featuring a massive open world. Players can explore at their own pace and discover secret areas that reward them with various items. A majority of locations are littered with enemies and the game offers a plethora of recipes for fans to cook that can aid them in battle.

There are however some recipes in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom that are not that potent, considering the other useful ones that enable Link to not only survive longer but also grant him necessary buffs to tackle challenging adversaries. Players can therefore save some time by avoiding the search for the ingredients involved in the recipes on this list.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Rock-Hard Food and 4 other inferior recipes in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

1) Rock-Hard Food

This recipe only heals a quarter portion of a heart (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

The reason for including Rock-Hard Food on this list is that it only restores a minuscule amount of Link’s heart, a quarter portion of it to be specific. Considering the different types of enemies in the game that deal significant damage, such a small amount of healing is negligible.

As the name suggests, players can use any materials gained from mining ore deposits to cook this recipe. One can use the various cooking stations spread across Hyrule or resort to the portable pot for the same. This recipe is only useful when Link runs out of every other edible ingredient in his inventory.

2) Toasty Rushroom

Rushrooms can be obtained from cliffs (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Toasty Rushroom is yet another inferior recipe that is not worth cooking unless there is a dire need. It only restores a three-fourth portion of Link’s heart, which isn’t enough when dealing with the toughest enemies in the game. The core ingredient of this recipe is Rushroom.

Players will come across it fairly early on in the game around the Ukouh Shrine located on Great Sky Island. These are purple in color and can also be found along cliffs and mountainsides. One can even try to search for them in Tabantha Frontier and Gerudo Highlands region.

3) Buttered Stambulb

Stambulb is one of the ingredients in the recipe (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Buttered Stambulb is only slightly better than the previous two recipes on this list. It helps players restore a single heart, which might be potent in the early stages of the game while facing weaker foes. One will require Stambulbs and Goat Butter to craft this food item.

Stambulbs can be found on Great Sky Islands and some locations in the South Hyrule Sky Archipelago. Players can purchase Goat Butter from stores located in Rito Village and Hateno, but it will cost them 12 Rupees. Spending in-game money and collecting Stambulbs proactively for this recipe may not be worth it for all players.

4) Toasty Skyshroom

This recipe only restores half a heart (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Toasty Skyshroom only helps recover half of Link’s heart, which is not that useful in the long run. As players will progress the story and explore more areas, they are liable to come across enemies that can deal lethal blows. Resorting to this recipe will not be practical in such instances.

Those inclined to cook it can look for Skyshrooms on any of the Sky Islands in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. One can try to explore spots around various trees on these floating islands as well. It is hard to recommend it to fans owing to its weak healing effect.

5) Sauteed Nuts

Sauteed Nuts are one of the least potent recipes in the game. It only restores half a heart, thereby making it difficult for avid fans to use it in critical situations. It can be considered an easy-to-cook meal since it only involves collecting one ingredient called either Chickaloo Tree Nut or Acorn.

Players can obtain Chickaloo Tree Nuts by defeating Evermean enemies that resemble a tree but can move and attack Link. These can be found in the Greater Hyrule Forest and the Hyrule Field region. Since Sauteed Nuts are not that effective in healing Link, it is best not to proactively engage in farming Chickaloo Tree Nuts for the recipe.

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming

From designing mecha to exploring challenging shrines, Nintendo knocked this one out of the park.

bit.ly/42QXxMN The Legend of #Zelda #TearsOfTheKingdom is finally here on the Switch! Link's latest outing brings a compelling story and incredible gameplay together.From designing mecha to exploring challenging shrines, Nintendo knocked this one out of the park. The Legend of #Zelda #TearsOfTheKingdom is finally here on the Switch! Link's latest outing brings a compelling story and incredible gameplay together. From designing mecha to exploring challenging shrines, Nintendo knocked this one out of the park.bit.ly/42QXxMN https://t.co/eVjYZoqT8d

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom enables one to increase Link’s health by acquiring Light of Blessing. Players must therefore complete as many shrines as possible to obtain Light of Blessing and not only enhance health but also increase stamina.

Poll : 0 votes