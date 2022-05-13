What is the spawn timer for Rudric in Lost Ark?

Rudric is the first World Boss that players will come across as they battle through the story of Lost Ark.

Defeating Rudric is a pretty important milestone for players, which is why there are so many players questioning where he is and when he will respawn in the game's text chat section.

The game itself doesn't provide any of this information, and not every stranger in Arkesia will be kind enough to divulge it. Players should know that Rudric respawns every thirty minutes, so they don't have to wait forever.

Rudric respawns every 30 minutes in Lost Ark

Rudric isn't too much of a challenge considering the sheer number of players after him (Image via Smilegate)

Players who best Rudric will receive acknowledgment in their Adventure Tome and a few solid rewards for doing so. They'll get health potions, a hefty amount of silver, randomized equipment rolls, and a loot box.

That loot box contains three pieces of epic gear, one epic accessory, a Secret Map, a Rudric Card, and Eternity Essence. That's quite a decent payload for taking down this World Boss.

Be sure to stake out Rudric and watch for the moment he respawns. After he is defeated, thirty minutes will pass and he will be back. However, it won't be long before he falls again, as players often swarm his location.

Where to find Rudric?

Go to the circled location when in Rethramis Border to find Rudric (Image via Smilegate)

If players haven't even gotten to the point of camping his spawn, they probably want to know exactly where Rudric can be found in Lost Ark. There is a small area where he can be located.

Rudric can travel, but he doesn't move too far from an enclosed area in the Graveyard point of interest. This is part of the Rethramis Border map, the fourth area players reach after finishing the prologue.

So, head to the Graveyard in Rethramis Border and look around. If he's not there, it's more than likely he's been killed. Just wait until he spawns back in and hurry to be part of the group that takes him down.

Who is Rudric in Lost Ark?

A look at Rudric's info page (Image via Smilegate)

Now, players might be wondering who exactly Rudric is. They know where to find him and how long it will take for him to respawn after the horde of gamers has taken him down, but that's about it.

Well, as previously mentioned, Rudric is the first World Boss in Lost Ark. He is one of the first bosses players can fight early on in the game, which is why so many players are on the hunt for him.

In terms of lore, Rudric was a High Priest from the Holy Sacrian Empire. When the Empire fell, it just about took Rudric with it. This caused him to mess with forbidden magic.

That saw him accidentally turn himself into a soul-eating drone of a corpse. Because of that, he resides in a graveyard surrounded by other corpses with no choice but to be slaughtered every half hour by Lost Ark's finest.

Edited by R. Elahi