What is the Unshielded Deadeye TDM in Apex Legends Veiled Collection event?

Apex Legends recently launched Season 16, which brought a plethora of changes to the game, including a complete rework of the class system, weapon balancing, and more. One of the most highly anticipated additions was the introduction of the new game mode, Team Death Match (TDM), which replaced both the casual and ranked playlists in the Arenas mode.

This was arguably one of the best changes implemented by Respawn Entertainment. Furthermore, having all these LTM's on a rotational basis was like a cherry on top for most Apex Legends fans.

TDM Unshielded Deadeye in Apex Legends: All details, loadouts, and more

The Veiled Collection event, which is scheduled to arrive on April 25, 2023, will introduce a twist to the traditional TDM game mode.

The traditional game mode, which was introduced in Season 16, lets players choose from certain preset loadouts at the start of each match and whenever they respawn. Players are divided into teams of two, each featuring six Legends. The game mode lacks knockdowns and decisive eliminations. Every eliminated player can change both their loadouts and their Legends upon respawning.

There are four preset loadouts available for players to choose from, each featuring two weapons and a grenade of sorts. The objective of TDM is to earn 50 eliminations as a team, and the first team to reach 50 eliminations wins the game.

However, the Unshielded Deadeye TDM has a spicy twist. In this mode, players will be randomly assigned a limited, rotational loadout in each match to prove their grit. The first team to reach 50 eliminations will be crowned the champions.

Available loadouts in TDM Unshielded Deadeye

Available loadouts in TDM Unshielded Deadeye in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment and Sportskeeda)

Players will be randomly assigned one of these loadouts at the beginning of the match :

Wingman and 30-30 Repeater Hemlok and G7 Scout Kraber and Sentinel

In this game mode, there will be no shields, helmets, or care packages to aid players in any way, making the games a true test of their skills. Players will need to have good communication and mechanical skills to have an impact on the score.

This Collection Event will introduce a new LTM in Apex Legends along with the much-awaited Caustic Prestige skin, Apex Contagion. Players will be able to purchase the cosmetics and queue for this game mode as soon as the new Collection Event drops in the coming week.

