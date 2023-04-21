How to get Caustic Prestige skin set in Apex Legends Veiled Collection event

Apex Legends recently revealed the trailer for the Veiled Collection event, which is scheduled to arrive on April 25, 2023. The trailer has left fans hyped for the influx of new Legend and weapon cosmetics the event will bring.

The Veiled Collection event's most prized cosmetic is Caustic's new Prestige skin, called Apex Contagion. The event also features a limited-time game mode, TDM Unshielded Deadeye, 24 Thematic Cosmetics, and a free reward tracker. The cosmetics include Epic and Legendary rarity weapon skins, banner frames, emotes, and much more.

Two primary ways to obtain Caustic's Apex Contagion Prestige skin in Apex Legends

Apex Legends @PlayApex If you unlock all 24 cosmetics in the collection before the event ends, you’ll automatically receive Caustic’s new Prestige skin: Apex Contagion ☣️ If you unlock all 24 cosmetics in the collection before the event ends, you’ll automatically receive Caustic’s new Prestige skin: Apex Contagion ☣️ https://t.co/kaTGLR6TFZ

Since the launch of Bloodhound's Prestige skin, called Apex Hunter, Respawn Entertainment has received more demands for Mythic-tier Legend skins. Caustic's new Prestige skin is the fourth in the category. Listed below are two ways you can unlock this Mythic tier skin in Apex Legends.

1) Purchasing Veiled Collection event packs

Apex Legends @PlayApex Unlock 24 explosive limited-time cosmetics, with Legendary skins for Wattson, Rampart, Gibraltar, and more. Unlock 24 explosive limited-time cosmetics, with Legendary skins for Wattson, Rampart, Gibraltar, and more. https://t.co/lp6hpaTxow

The easiest way to unlock the Caustic's Prestige skin in Apex Legends is by buying out the Veiled Collection event packs from the store. The event features 24 new cosmetic items, 12 of which are of Legendary rarity and the rest being Epic. Players can obtain these cosmetics by either opening the Collection event packs worth 700 Apex Coins each or unlocking them through store deals.

A great way to economize the whole transaction is to make use of one's Crafting Metals. Each Epic rarity item costs 800 Crafting Metals, and players can use their saved Crafting Metals to unlock a few skins for free.

2) Unlocking using Heirloom Shards

Heirloom Shards in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Another method to unlock Caustic's Prestige Skin, Apex Contagion, in Apex Legends is by using Heirloom Shards.

Heirloom Shards were introduced to provide players with the option to save up and unlock an Heirloom or Prestige skin of their choice rather than receive it as a drop. Every 500 Apex packs opened guarantees Heirloom Shards to the players.

Players can navigate to the Mythic Store page in the Shop section and unlock the Prestige skin with 150 Heirloom Shards. It should be noted that the Mythic skin will not be available for purchase using Heirloom Shards prior to the conclusion of the event.

The Veiled Collection event will end on May 9, 2023.

How to earn all tiers of Apex Contagion

The Mythic skin has three tiers, which can be unlocked in the following manner:

1) Tier 1: The first tier is instantly earned upon unlocking the skin.

2) Tier 2: To move up to the next tier, players must deal 30,000 damage with Caustic.

3) Tier 3: The final tier is unlocked upon dealing a total of 100,000 damage with Caustic.

Players who unlock the third tier of the Mythic skin will be given an exclusive Prestige finisher.

