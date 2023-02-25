Apex Legends leak: Report states Caustic Prestige Skin to release during Season 16 Revelry

Apex Legends Season 16 was released on February 14, 2023, and is shaping up to be the game's greatest season to date. With plenty more content scheduled to arrive in it — such as the new Collection Events, the Mixtape Playlist, and returning game modes — a recent leak suggests that the next legend to receive their own Prestige Skin Set is none other than the toxic trapper, Caustic.

All relevant information pertaining to the upcoming cosmetic set brought forth by a report can be found below.

Leaks suggest Caustic will receive next Prestige Skin in Season 16 of Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 16 is expected to launch three new Collection Events during this season, and its roadmap has already revealed that they will be called Imperial Guard Collection, Sun Squad Collection, and Veiled Collection.

Apex Legends has been following the tradition of releasing a mythic item as the final reward for such events, which players can claim after unlocking all 24 event-exclusive cosmetics. These items could range from legend Heirloom Sets, legend Prestige Skin Set, Heirloom Shards, or even reactive weapon skins.

While leaks have already revealed that the next mythic item for the upcoming Imperial Guard Collection event is going to be a recolor of Wraith's Kunai heirloom, recent information from Thordan Smash — Apex Legends news and leaks explorer — shed light on who the next legend to receive their own mythic skin is going to be.

GG Thordan Smash @Thordansmash The new Apex Legends Heirloom skin got leaked for season 16. Insider Gaming strikes again. Heard the author is pretty cool tho. insider-gaming.com/caustic-apex-l… The new Apex Legends Heirloom skin got leaked for season 16. Insider Gaming strikes again. Heard the author is pretty cool tho. insider-gaming.com/caustic-apex-l…

With Bloodhound, Bangalore, and Wraith having already received their own Prestige Skin Sets at their respective collection events, Thordan Smash explored in his latest report that the upcoming Prestige Skin Set will be for the legend Caustic.

This entity, despite not being one of the most popular legends, is known for dominating the esports scene and competitive leagues. While any leaked footage is yet to be revealed of the skin set, a recent work from talented designer Cadaver (@cadaver_x) provides a recreated look and is claimed by Thordan Smash to be close to the actual render.

As with any other mythic prestige cosmetic set, the item will have three unlockable stages and a final skin-exclusive finisher, which will become available as players complete challenges that call for them to deal damage as Caustic while wearing the skin. The speculated descriptions of each stage are as follows:

Tier 1 - Caustic will be featured in a bio-mechanical suit along with an open face-guard and additional tactical gear, similar to Bangalore's Apex Commander or Bloodhound's Apex Hunter Prestige skins. The skin will feature identical colors to Caustic's Necrosis skin released during the System Override Collection Event.

- Caustic will be featured in a bio-mechanical suit along with an open face-guard and additional tactical gear, similar to Bangalore's Apex Commander or Bloodhound's Apex Hunter Prestige skins. The skin will feature identical colors to Caustic's Necrosis skin released during the System Override Collection Event. Tier 2 - The suit will be upgraded to be a lot more bulky and tactical, with the face guard fully protecting his face. (Unlocked by dealing 30,000 damage)

- The suit will be upgraded to be a lot more bulky and tactical, with the face guard fully protecting his face. (Unlocked by dealing 30,000 damage) Tier 3 - The final form will feature a more intimidating bulkier look with protruding horns and spikes from the face-guard and shoulder guards, respectively. The skin will also feature a glowing blue face mask. (Unlocked by dealing 100,000 damage)

- The final form will feature a more intimidating bulkier look with protruding horns and spikes from the face-guard and shoulder guards, respectively. The skin will also feature a glowing blue face mask. (Unlocked by dealing 100,000 damage) Finisher - A unique finisher that can only be performed when players equip the Tier 3 version of the Caustic Prestige skin, players will be locked out from selecting a different finish for Caustic. (Unlocked by dealing 100,000 damage).

With reports also suggesting that Ash's heirloom is in the works, it will be interesting to see which mythic item Apex Legends decides to release after the Imperial Guard Collection Event. Caustic's prestige skin is likely to be featured in either the Sun Squad or Veiled Collection Events during Season 16 Revelry.

Apex Legends @PlayApex Ash and one thematic pack are available from now until Feb 28. Don’t forget to log in to the game this week and claim your rewards!Ash and one thematic pack are available from now until Feb 28. Don’t forget to log in to the game this week and claim your rewards! 🎁 Ash and one thematic pack are available from now until Feb 28. https://t.co/jisBWGe4lQ

Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry is live on PC (via Steam and the EA App), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

