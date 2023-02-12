Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry Weapon Patch Notes: New Legendary Gold shotgun bolt, Hammerpoint Rounds return, Assault Rifle nerfs and more

The next season of Apex Legends commences February 14, 2023, called Apex Legends: Revelry. The sixteenth season of the game will feature tons of gameplay changes with the significant balancing of the current weapon meta, including the introduction of the all-new Nemesis Burst AR, a brand new shotgun attachment, massive nerfs to assault rifles, and a lot more.

In addition, the new season of Apex Legends will introduce remastered legend classes to the current roster, offer a ton of in-game content, and commemorate the game's fourth birthday with a magnificent Anniversary Collection Event. The release of Apex Legends: Revelry will also bring the Team Deathmatch game mode, the Mixtape playlist, free legends as login rewards, and more upcoming events.

Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry to bring massive nerfs to assault rifles and introduces significant improvements to shotguns and close-range meta

Apex Legends features many fictional weapons from the Titanfall universe, each grouped according to its respective class and the kind of ammunition it fires. Based on their category, the weapons have a limited pool of attachments that can be equipped to improve their performance, with each attachment ranging in rarity and the Gold rarity offering a unique perk.

With the release of Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry, the developers have aimed to create a unique weapon class system by heavily nerfing some of the favored weapons that were considered meta, introducing the new Nemesis assault rifle, and making some critical changes to the close-range weapon categories.

That being said, here are all the weapon changes as revealed in the Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry Patch Notes:

New attachment: Legendary Shotgun Bolt

While other weapon classes use magazines of different rarities, each of which increases the magazine size based on their level, shotguns in Apex Legends are known to use shotgun bolts, which decrease the rechambering time and increase the rate of fire of these weapons.

The release of Revelry will introduce a new rarity of the shotgun bolt, the Legendary, also more popularly known as the "Gold" or "level 4" rarity. The gold/legendary shotgun bolt will be added as floor loot and will also be available through crafting and provide the following perk:

Gold Perk: Automatically reloads rounds while sliding. Activates while equipped or stowed.

Shotguns

The Peacekeeper, Mastiff, and Eva-8 witness some unique buffs (Image via E.A.)

The shotguns in Apex Legends have always been a strong category at close range and have witnessed multiple buffs and nerfs through the years as the game progressed. Along with the introduction of the legendary shotgun bolt, the shotguns in the game will also witness their respective changes:

1) Mastiff Shotgun

The spread pattern was adjusted to be tighter

Added Tactical Stocks attachment to improve reload speed and handling

Increased projectile size at close range

2) Peacekeeper

Added Tactical Stocks attachment to improve reload speed and handling

Increased projectile size at close range

3) Eva-8

Increased projectile size at close range

Assault Rifles

The R-301 and Hemlok in Apex Legends (Image via E.A.)

Significantly reduced hip-fire accuracy

The assault rifle class, while adding a new member to its family, will witness a significant nerf to its hip-fire spread. This is a welcome change since two of the most powerful weapons in the game, the R-301 and Flatline, are both assault rifles that dominate even at close range, thanks to their accurate hipfire.

This nerf will allow S.M.G.s and Shotguns to be a more superior choice for close-range gunfights due to their superior hipfire and would also increase the pick-rate of the laser sight attachment.

Some other changes to specific assault rifles are as follows:

1) R-301

Reduced damage to 13 (was 14)

2) Hemlock Burst AR [Care Package]

Damage increased to 23 (was 20)

Headshot Multiplier increased to 1.8 (was 1.75)

Improved recoil

Integrated Boosted Loader Hop-Up

Boosted Loader: Faster reloads at low ammo that overload the magazine with 9 extra rounds

S.M.G.s (Submachine Guns)

The R-99 and C.A.R. S.M.G. in Apex Legends (Image via E.A.)

While there are no overall changes to the S.M.G. class, there are a few specific changes to C.A.R. S.M.G. and R-99, as follows:

C.A.R. S.M.G.

Reduced base ammo capacity to 19 (was 20)

R-99

Increased damage to 12 (was 11)

Rampage L.M.G.

The Rampage L.M.G. in Apex Legends (Image via E.A.)

Since being made available as a floor loot weapon, the following changes will be reflected on the Rampage L.M.G.:

Reverted to non-Care Package version

Damage reduced to 26 (was 28 in Care Package)

No longer auto-energizes when picking up

Energy decays slower when not firing

Care Package Changes

The Care Package weapons will be updated in Season 16 (Image via E.A.)

The following changes are being made to Care Packages, with the featured weapon rarity being mythic (popularly Red or level 5):

Hemlok Burst AR enters the Care Package

Rampage L.M.G. returns to the floor

Weapon Crafting Rotation

The weapon crafting will be updated in Revelry (Image via E.A.)

The loot pool will witness some new changes with the following weapon crafting updates at the start of Season 16:

Longbow D.M.R. enters the crafter

Volt S.M.G. enters the crafter

G7 Scout returns to the floor

C.A.R. S.M.G. returns to the floor

Gold weapon changes

Season 16 will feature these weapons in gold along with the new Nemesis AR (Image via E.A.)

The following weapons can be found in the gold versions, featuring pre-installed gold attachments:

Nemesis

Rampage

Peacekeeper

Wingman

R99

Hop-Up changes

The Hammerpoint and Anvil Receiver Hop-Up (Image via E.A.)

Season 16 will witness the return and removal of the following hop-up attachments:

Anvil Receiver Hop-Up [R-301, Flatline]

Removed from floor loot and crafting

Hammerpoint Rounds Hop-Up [Mozambique, P2020]

Added to floor loot and crafting

The rarity tier increased to Legendary

Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry will arrive on February 14, 2023, on P.C., PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

