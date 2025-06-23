What is Voidout in Death Stranding 2 

Voidout in Death Stranding 2 is an event that you can cause, and it is one of the most challenging things you will face in the game. Although it is not frequent, it can be quite difficult and will rely on your skills to take down the BTs. Triggering a Voidout will also cause a massive explosion that will eviscerate anything in its radius and leave a crater.

This article will go over what a voidout is in Death Stranding 2.

Voidout in Death Stranding 2 explained

Corpus entry for Voidouts (Image via Kojima Productions)

A voidout is an event that is caused when a BT comes into contact with a human. The in-game directory defines it as “to the concept of annihilation in particle physics - an enormous amount of energy is released, wiping out almost all matter.” When you trigger a voidout in Death Stranding 2, it will eliminate anything in its radius and leave a crater that will be full of BTs.

Voidouts can be caused when Sam comes in contact with a Catcher BT and is unable to escape its clutches. Given that the protagonist is a repatriate, you will be able to return to the area where you triggered an explosion and look at the hell you have unleashed.

It is also triggered if you do not dispose of human corpses properly in Death Stranding 2. There are a few ways to avoid triggering a voidout. As you can understand, avoiding the Catcher BT is obviously one of them. Let's go over every possible step to avoid a voidout in Death Stranding 2:

Dispose of a human enemy corpse when you come across one. This will ensure that it does not come in contact with a BT.

Catcher BTs are challenging foes. You do not need to eliminate them if they give you a hard time. You can simply escape the tar ring where you found the BT and avoid it coming in contact with you and creating a voidout in Death Stranding 2.

Save the game before you enter a BT-infested area. You can simply reload to the prior save file in case you accidentally trigger a voidout.

