When BrookeAB, Emiru, and other Twitch female creators opened up regarding harrowing experiences with stalkers

BrookeAB, Emiru, and various other popular female Twitch streamers recently opened up regarding their harrowing experiences with online stalkers, despite taking extensive measures to save themselves.

In today's world, where streaming is one of the most popular professions, stalking has, sadly, become a serious problem, particularly for female creators.

One of the most prolific names is 100 Thieves co-owner BrookeAB, who even canceled her trip to the Coachella Music Festival after a psychotic stalker threatened to "set her home on fire."

Female Twitch streamers reveal terrifying experiences with stalkers and harassers

Twitch streamers often encounter scary and harrowing situations on stream and in real life involving stalkers or crazy fans. In this regard, female streamers and content creators from various platforms face several worrisome problems and threats from stalkers, despite taking measures to protect themselves.

From canceling events to changing their entire locations, content creators go through an extremely rough patch to ensure their safety.

One such victim of toxic masculinity and stalking is 100 Thieves member BrookeAB, who regularly streams on Twitch with many other high-profile streamers, garnering a massive following on her social media accounts.

In the past, she was the target of a hateful harassment campaign where individuals sent death-threat messages to her and her family members. She even spoke about a particular stalker who doxxed her online, pushing her to take a brief hiatus from all social media platforms to protect herself.

On a July 29, 2022, broadcast, One True King member Emiru also revealed that her former stalker had been moved to a psychiatric hospital to receive mental health care, giving her some time to recover from the trauma.

The Twitch streamer even opened up about mental health issues and expressed concern regarding the severe effects of stalking and harassment on online content creators.

Revealing some disturbing details, Emiru even talked about how one particular stalker destroyed her mental peace, so much so that she had to shift to a new place away from her home in Kanas. The harassment took a heavy toll on Emiru's well-being, and she decided to take a short hiatus from her usual streaming schedule in May 2022.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, another prominent streamer, Kaitlyn, shared a similar incident wherein she confirmed that one of her former stalkers is in a psychiatric hospital.

Kaitlyn shares her experience with a stalker (Image via Twitter/Kaitlyn)

DizzyKitten, another popular Twitch streamer, talked about a horrifying situation wherein a stalker managed to track down her actual address and broke in to express his love for him. The creator had to barricade herself in one of her rooms with a weapon to save herself.

With this in mind, fans may never know why some people attempt to stalk and harass streamers, but no reason will ever justify such hateful raids and traumatic acts that target not only the creator but their families.

On the bright side, despite all the mental trauma female creators have to undergo almost daily, they dominate the streaming platform, surpassing some of the biggest names in the streaming space.

