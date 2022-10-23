When is FIFA 23 Mobile coming out? Expected release date, features, and more

FIFA 23 mobile will be an extension of this year's release on handheld devices as EA Sports ensures that no fans are left out due to limitations on budgets. Not having a gaming PC or console becomes redundant as many aspects of the main game are replicated on mobile. Naturally, fans are eager to learn more about this year's mobile version and its release date.

This comes following the main release, which happened at the end of September and was followed by a release across all the platforms, barring mobiles. While EA Sports hasn't confirmed anything, an educated guess can be made based on how things have traditionally worked.

Every year, EA Sports releases a mobile version that brings the Ultimate Team experience in an abridged manner. While various game modes and other items aren't available, it allows players to make custom squads of their own. In FIFA 23 mobile, players can gather different cards, completely different events, and more. The beta has already been released in some regions, and a potential release date is identifiable.

FIFA 23 Mobile will likely release at the same time EA Sports dropped other titles

Mobile versions would traditionally be released around November, but the developers changed this year. EA Sports also made major modifications that possibly took longer than initially expected. This resulted in the game shifting to January over the traditional release period.

No changes are expected in that regard this year, and it will likely be the same. This would mean that fans will have to expect until the start of 2023 to get their hands on FIFA Mobile 2023. If EA Sports replicates this year's timeline, a new game can be expected sometime around January next year.

There are rumors of EA Sports returning to the traditional release window period. Last year, they released the beta in November, but this year was different. The beta was released similarly to this year's main game and is available in selected regions. Players in India and Canada can download it from the Playstore, but all progression will be wiped once the full version is released.

Hence, January 2023 seems to be a realistic date, whereas November 2022 seems unlikely. A second date set also seems unlikely, as EA Sports would have announced by now.

It would be hard to anticipate major feature shake-ups following the previous year's work. Since then, a new manager mode has also been added to the game. While fans have always wanted a dedicated career mode, it's unlikely to appear in FIFA 23 mobile.

That doesn't mean players won't have enough content to engage. All the regular modes will be present that allow players to battle each other and vie for different rewards. Additionally, all the favorite promos will reappear, and there could also be new inclusions.

It remains to be seen how the FIFA 23 mobile beta will shape up in its final release. Features in the beta look similar to the current game, but EA Sports doesn't add all the game modes. It remains to be seen if the developers can take FIFA 23 mobile to new heights when the game eventually releases.

