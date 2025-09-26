When is Gogmazios releasing in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Gogmazios in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)
Gogmazios in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Gogmazios releases in Monster Hunter Wilds with Title Update 4 in December 2025. Capcom has not confirmed the release date yet. The Giant Halberd Dragon announcement arrived along with information regarding Title Update 3 due to launch on September 29, 2025.

TU 3 will see the arrival of Omega Planetes from the world of FFXIV, along with several other elements from that universe.

Monster Hunter Wilds' TU 4 featured monster is Gogmazios

Gogmazios will be the first Elder Dragon in the Forbidden Lands we get to explore in Monster Hunter Wilds. The game does consist of Gore Magala, which has been newly classified as a Demi Elder (the first of such a classification). Gogmazios debuted in Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate.

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

"Coated in a thick, sticky fluid, this massive elder dragon appears unhindered by the Dragonator lodged in its back. Eyewitness reports suggest that, despite its massive size, this mysterious behemoth is indeed capable of flight." - MH4U description (MH wiki).

The Giant Halberd Dragon has Fire as its element and will inflict Fireblight and Tarred ailments. It will likely appear in the Oilwell Basin. Hunters are advised to wield Dragon and Fire to take Gogmazios down. When it comes to its size, the upcoming Elder arrival is colossal and will truly test players' mettle.

Gogmazios' arrival was anticipated for a long time based on Monster Hunter Wilds datamine. The official confirmation puts all speculations regarding its release update to rest. The community also has been quick to notice that the Gogmazios icon in Wilds has "a new structure stuck in its back instead of a Dragonator".

There is plenty of new content to look forward to in Monster Hunter Wilds for the final few months of 2025. Fans will also get to explore two more Monster Hunter titles in the near future - Monster Hunter Outlanders and Monster Hunter Stories 3.

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.

