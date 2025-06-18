When does Overwatch 2 Season 16 end?

Overwatch 2 Season 16 has been quite an eventful season, involving exciting content as well as some controversies. It started on April 22, 2025, and introduced a brand-new game mode, a new DPS hero, and various collaborations. Now, the official Season 17 blog is live, and many fans might be wondering when the current season ends.
Overwatch 2 Season 16 ends on June 24, 2025; however, the exact time is not known yet. On that note, here’s a quick recap of this season and what to expect from Season 17.
Overwatch 2 Season 16 experience in brief
To start with, Season 16 introduced the brand-new Stadium Mode, where two teams play a 5v5 match across a best-of-seven format; however, the twist is that a player's role is locked throughout the match and can't be switched mid-way.
The game also introduced a new DPS hero, Freja, further expanding the roster of heroes. One of the most talked-about additions this season was the Street Fighter 6 collaboration. However, it also received some backlash from the community, as the full cosmetic bundle from the collaboration cost over $200.
As mentioned before, Season 16 ends on June 24, 2025, so the Battle Pass owners don't have much time left. Now is the perfect time to grind and unlock all the remaining rewards before they're gone.
Overwatch 2 Season 17: What to expect
Season 17 is set to bring a lot of changes. Firstly, Zenyatta, Sigma, and Junkrat are being added to Stadium Mode, along with two new Stadium maps. There's also going to be a rank reset in Stadium Mode.
Another major feature arriving with the next season is Map Voting, one of the most demanded features of all time. Players will get to vote between three random maps before a match starts in Quick Play or Competitive.
There are also going to be three new maps, a brand-new Battle Pass with tons of cosmetic items and perks, and more expected collaborations in the upcoming season.
That's everything you need to know about the current and upcoming seasons of the game. For more information, check out the official Overwatch 2 Season 17 blog here.
