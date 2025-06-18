When is Rematch coming out? Release time countdown

Rematch is Sloclap’s new spin on sports games. Best known for Sifu and Absolver, the studio now shifts to a fast-paced 5v5 arcade-style soccer game that drops realism in favor of pure, chaotic fun. Each player controls one team member, demanding real teamwork and split-second decisions. Whether you're a solo striker or a support midfielder, Rematch is all about coordination and creativity.

The game was first released on June 16, 2025, in early access for players who pre-ordered the Pro or Elite Editions. The standard release is scheduled for June 19, 2025. It is set to launch on major platforms, including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

For Xbox and PC players, the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one, making it easily accessible for subscribers without any additional cost. Read on to know about the release times and view the countdown timer.

Rematch release times and countdown

The servers will go live simultaneously worldwide across all platforms. Here are the major time zones for the game release:

Region Release time (June 19) London 11 am BST Los Angeles 3 am PT New York 6 am ET Berlin 12 pm CEST Beijing 6 pm CST Tokyo 7 pm JST Auckland 10 pm NZST

Whether you're joining early or waiting for the standard launch, Rematch is shaping up to be one of 2025’s most exciting multiplayer titles. Now, the wait is almost over. Keep your eyes on the countdown, warm up those thumbs, and prep your squad, as Rematch is just around the corner.

