When does The Division Resurgence regional beta begin?

The mobile counterpart of The Division franchise on PC, The Division Resurgence, will release later in 2023. Its first Alpha Test was in July 2022, while its Closed Beta Test took place in December 2022. Through these tests, franchise fans from selected countries experienced the title early. On June 6, 2023, developers kicked off the early access of The Division Resurgence for Android and iOS users.

Before it becomes available to all mobile gamers, the regional beta test starts on June 13, 2023. Previous testers and early-on access users can automatically partake in the regional beta test. Franchise fans can expect to play several modes in the game, such as PvP, PvPvE mode, and main missions. The article further discusses the in-game modes in its latest regional beta test.

How many modes are there in The Division Resurgence Beta?

Developers Ubisoft promises AAA quality of the PC on mobile devices. The story takes place between the events of The Division 1 game and The Division 2. Players as Agents of the Strategic Homeland Division (SHD) attempting to restore order in the infected New York City (NYC).

The title offers various modes: an online PvP, Story, PvPvE, and an open world. Here are all the details about all in-game modes in The Division Resurgence beta:

1) Conflict Domination (PvP mode)

Conflict Domination of The Division Resurgence sees SHD Agents fighting each other to test their skills against global players. It divides everyone into two teams, each comprising four Agents. The face-off happens in a closed environment, and players cannot carry their powers. Anyone can choose to enter the conflict in a team through a random matchmaking system or alone.

This PvP mode features strategic objectives that involve taking and holding them in possession to earn points. The team reaching 100 points first wins a match in Conflict Domination mode.

Each side gets one point every second for holding the objective. While aiming to win, players can also aim at the opposing team’s Agents and overpower them in a straight-out gunfight in this third-person shooter game.

2) Dark Zone (PvPvE mode)

Dark Zone is a PvPvE mode in this free-to-play game. In this mode, all Agents partake in a session-based activity while gathering and decontaminating the loot and can even go rogue. The virus has contaminated the area of Manhattan, and governmental groups quarantined it. However, enemies and hostile factions took over the region, creating havoc and making it the Dark Zone of NYC.

The mission in this zone is to collect the High-end loot scattered by the government on the streets. Players can face the dangers alone or with three Agents in a team.

While finishing enemies, anyone can go rogue, resulting in abandonment by SHD. After becoming rouge, they can attack other Agents and be a target themselves. However, SHD provides a chance at redemption, letting rogues join the division again.

3) Open World (PvE and Co-op mode)

In the open world of The Division Resurgence, fans can roam freely and do what they desire. Additionally, the title contains PvE missions that players complete alone or in cooperation with others. Fans can look forward to exploring the streets of Manhattan and taking up tasks on behalf of SHD.

The division can assign hostage-rescuing missions, collect vital supplies for the settlement, and restore outposts regularly. Additionally, various factions are selling illegal weapons to hostile lots. As an Agent, neutralizing illegal business and taking down enemies is the players’ task.

Developers plan to release this mobile RPG game in the fiscal year of 2023. There is no information about the official release date from the developer's end. The pre-registration on the Play Store and App Store is open. Therefore, those who could not play early access can wait for The Division Resurgence's official launch and pre-register on both app stores.

Poll : 0 votes