When will EA FC 26 ratings be released? Release time and more explored

By Ripan Majumdar
Published Aug 26, 2025 17:22 GMT
When will EA FC 26 ratings be revealed
When will EA FC 26 ratings be revealed? (Image via EA Sports)

As the new football season kicks into gear, fans are already buzzing with excitement about EA FC 26. Like every year, one of the biggest questions again is when will the player ratings drop? These ratings spark endless debates among fans, like who deserves upgrades, downgrades, and whether certain stars are overrated.

Let’s break down what we know about the EA FC 26 ratings release date and who could make the top 10 list this year.

When would EA FC 26 ratings be released?

Last year, EA FC 25 ratings were revealed in early September 2024, just a few weeks before the full game’s worldwide release. EA Sports tends to follow a consistent pattern, where the ratings reveal happens about 2–3 weeks prior to release, building hype among fans.

Based on this, it’s possible that EA FC 26 ratings will be released in early September 2025, and that too during the first or second week of the month. Moreover, if EA sticks to their tradition, they will likely announce ratings around 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET, as they usually push out global updates during this time.

As of writing the article, there are reports and leaks suggesting EA Sports are finalizing the official ratings for EA FC 26. So, we might not have to wait too long to know where our beloved players stand on the game's ratings list.

Who could be the top 10 highest-rated players in FC 26?

The top 10 ratings always generate heated debate. We can expect some big names like Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Robert Lewandowski to feature in the list.

Here’s a speculative list of who could be in the top 10 highest-rated players in EA FC 26:

  • Kylian Mbappe: 91
  • Erling Haaland: 91
  • Rodri: 91
  • Mohamed Salah: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Virgil van Dijk: 90
  • Jude Bellingham: 89
  • Vinícius Jr.: 89
  • Robert Lewandowski: 89
  • Pedri: 89

Of course, the exact order may shift depending on EA Sports’ evaluation of the 2024–25 season performances.

We will update the information here if he gets ang official dates from EA Sports. Until then, keep eyes here on Sportskeeda, as I keep you updated with leaks, including the EA FC 26 ratings leak.

Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.

Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.

Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.

Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.

