When will The Immortal Adept SMG return to the Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris loot pool

The Trials of Osiris is currently one of the most sought-after PvP activities in Destiny 2. Essentially, it's a 3v3 activity wherein the team that eliminates the enemy wins the round, and the first team to reach five rounds wins the match.

As such, the Trials of Osiris' loot pool contains some of the best weapons in the shooter game. Needless to say, the Adept versions of these weapons are even better. The Immortal Adept SMG has been shredding the competition in the PvP meta in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance, with Bungie recently revealing when this weapon will return to the Trials of Osiris loot pool.

The Immortal Adept SMG can be obtained by going flawless in Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris

As of now, the only way to obtain an Adept Trials of Osiris weapon is by winning seven rounds in a row. However, given that there are multiple weapons in the current Trials loot pool, only one Adept weapon will be up for grabs every week.

For The Immortal Adept SMG, players will have to wait for the final Trials of Osiris week in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance (May 19 to May 23). Although the Adept version of this weapon is a formidable choice, the regular version can also shred through enemies with its low TTK rating.

How to get the Immortal SMG in Destiny 2

There are two ways in which players can get The Immortal SMG. The first option is by hitting reputation rank 10 with Saint-14, which allows players to claim the Immortal SMG from his reward track.

Once that's done, players will keep receiving Trials Engrams every time they reach a fresh reputation rank with Saint-14. They can then focus these engrams into The Immortal SMG under the focused decoding tab. At this point, the only problem is that players will receive random rolls on this weapon, so it might take a while before they can get their hands on the god rolls for this SMG.

The Immortal SMG god rolls

The Immortal SMG arrives with a lot of random rolls. While not all of these rolls are desirable, here are some of the rolls that players should focus on when it comes to picking up this weapon:

PvP God Rolls

Barrel: Chambered Compensator (Stability +10, Recoil +4, Handling -5)

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10)

Perk 1: Rangefinder (Aiming this weapon increases zoom and effective range) /Perpetual Motion (This weapon gains bonus stability, range and reload speed while the wielder is in motion.)

Perk 2: Target Lock (Damage increases the longer this weapon stays locked on a target) /Kill Clip (Reloading after a kill gives this weapon bonus damage for a short period of time)

PvE God Rolls

Barrel: Chambered Compensator (Stability +10, Recoil +4, Handling -5)

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10)

Perk 1: Rangefinder (Aiming this weapon increases zoom and effective range) /Perpetual Motion (This weapon gains bonus stability, range and reload speed while the wielder is in motion.)

Perk 2: Target Lock (Damage increases the longer this weapon stays locked on a target)/Hatchling (Rapidly defeating enemies with a non-precision weapon spawns a Threadling at the target's location. )

