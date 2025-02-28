Where to find Armor Sphere in Monster Hunter Wilds

Armor Sphere in Monster Hunter Wilds is an item you can use to upgrade your armor's stats. It comes in various grades and is great for boosting the stats of any armor in the game. The Armor Sphere in Monster Hunter Wilds can be obtained by various activities, and you can even trade certain types of currency to get them.

This article will cover everything you need to know about the Armor Sphere in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to get Armor Sphere in Monster Hunter Wilds

You can buy these from shops (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Armor Sphere in the game is an upgrade material that can be obtained by the following methods.

You can smelt them using Monster parts

You can buy them from Traders

You will get them as Hunt rewards

Armor Sphere in Monster Hunter Wilds is rated into various grades based on the number of points they offer to hit a certain threshold. This item's quality will depend on the difficulty of the quest that you partake. Here is a chart of the quality of the Armor Sphere that you will get from the various quests and how many points they will give while upgrading a weapon.

Armor Sphere Quality Quest Difficulty Points offered by the Armor Sphere Armor Sphere 2 star quests 10 points Armor Sphere + 3 star quests 25 points Advanced Armor Sphere 4 and 5 star quests) 200 points Hard Armor Sphere 6 and 7 star quests 1000 points Heavy Armor Sphere 8 star quests 5000 points

How to smelt Armor Sphere

To smelt Armor Sphere, you must fight Black Flame in Monster Hunter Wilds's campaign. Once that is done, go to the Everforge in the Oilwell Basin region of the map. Follow the given steps to smelt Armor Spheres.

Speak to Roqul and go to the Smelt Armor Spheres option

Select an Armor Sphere

Use spare monster parts till you have enough parts to create one

Besides Smelting, you can trade these items from certain vendors. One such vendor is Gawdygog in the Scarlet Forest area. They will sell you Armor Spheres in exchange for Ancient Wyvern Coins in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to use Armor Sphere in Monster Hunter Wilds

Gemma can upgrade your armor using Armor Sphere (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Once you have obtained enough Armor Spheres to upgrade your gear, go to Gemma in Monster Hunter Wilds and access the Forge/Upgrade Armor menu. Select a crafted piece of gear you want to upgrade and go to the Upgrade/Forge submenu.

Select Upgrade and you will find a list of Armpr Spheres that you own. You can upgrade your armor piece from here. Keep in mind the higher the quality of any armor, the more points it will need to level up. So keep your best quality Armor Sphere for better Armor sets.

