Where to find the clues in Gotham Knights Mr. Freeze's Quartz Lab Vault

There’s no shortage of detective work in Gotham Knights, particularly when it comes to Mr. Freeze. FR1.3 has the protagonists examining Quartz Lab, where the goal is to ultimately infiltrate the vault. This can be a seriously trying task without knowing where to go, but it doesn’t have to be.

In Mr. Freeze’s Quartz Lab, here’s everything the Bat Family needs to know about gathering clues for this case.

Where are the clues in Mr. Freeze’s lab in Gotham Knights FR1.3?

After reaching the Quartz Labs, players must first defeat the Regulators before getting inside. There will, of course, be more Regulators inside the lab as well, so be on the lookout for villains that need to be dealt with.

This Gotham Knights area has three clues that players need to find, and even knowing who they are and where they are might not make things abundantly clear. However, if you simply go to the frozen scientist and scan him, this case becomes remarkably easy.

Regulators won’t be your only foes, though. After the initial interaction with the console, the Bat Family will have to overwhelm the Shockers, but that should be no great task.

It will not only give you his name but will also highlight your clues in gold in Gotham Knights while you’re examining the lab. This makes them stand out in the darkness and will make your journey significantly easier. But what are these clues, and where are they?

Notepad: On the floor to the left of the frozen scientist

On the floor to the left of the frozen scientist Blueprint: On the wall hanging over a desk to the left of the frozen scientist

On the wall hanging over a desk to the left of the frozen scientist Dictaphone: On a desk to the right of the scientist

The best part is that you can see all of these within the eyesight of the scientist in question. You can even scan two of them - the notepad and blueprint - while standing right in front of the frozen man in Gotham Knights.

You’ll have to walk a little bit in Gotham Knights to get to the dictaphone on the desk, but it will be clearly highlighted for you after you scan the scientist, making it shockingly easy to find. After you acquire these clues, you can get into the office.

A scan will then reveal a hidden compartment in the floor, which be the item you were seeking. This will conclude the case and bring you closer to an encounter with Mr. Freeze. You will then be rewarded with a Rare Suit and a Rare Melee weapon alongside 9780 XP.

However, players won’t encounter Mr. Freeze until FR1.6, Breakout at Blackgate. It’s not surprising that Mr. Freeze is trying to cover Gotham City in an eternal blanket of snow and ice. The Bat Family’s task will ultimately be to find and defeat him.

There’s still much work to be done on this case. Mr. Freeze is but one of the villains plaguing Gotham City, alongside Harley Quinn and Clayface, but it is worth tracking them down and bringing them to justice.

