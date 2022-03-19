Where to find the Faith-Knot Crystal Tear in Elden Ring

Elden Ring brings back a ton of the classic SoulsBorne format but adds new content that revolutionizes the style. While all games have healing items, this one allows players to create unique buffs with their third flask.

The game features the traditional red and blue flasks, but the third flask, the Flask of Wondrous Physick, has multiple applications. With the Faith-Knot Crystal Tear, the flask can be used to provide a temporary boost to the Faith stat.

Finding the Faith-Knot Crystal Tear in Elden Ring

The Faith-knot Crystal Tear sits in a bowl near the Church of Pilgrimage. The area is covered on all sides by poisonous flower enemies that guard the prize.

Head north from the Demi-Human Forest Ruins, or east from the Church of Pilgrimage. Either way, the player will encounter a cliff and a fall. Drop a Rainbow Stone to ensure the Tarnished can survive the fall, then hop down.

The bowl sits underneath a large tree, very close to a river in the area. The Demi-Human Queen boss is close nearby. Players can run past the flowers or carve a swath through them to get the Faith-knot Crystal Tear.

Using the Faith-knot Crystal Tear in Elden Ring

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING Many ills have befallen the star-struck land of Limgrave. See to it that you do not become another. Many ills have befallen the star-struck land of Limgrave. See to it that you do not become another. #ELDENRING https://t.co/bOHvtB5WK4

Crystal Tears in Elden Ring combine to form brews in the Flask of Wondrous Physick. This particular Crystal Tear will grant a temporary boost of ten Faith.

Players can mix two Tears at any Site of Grace to create a buff in the Flask. Mixing it with certain other Tears can be extremely useful. The Cerulean Hidden Tear eliminates all FP costs. There are Magic, Fire, and Lightning Shrouding Cracked Tears that improve magical damage types.

Players who aren't specializing in Faith, but would like to wield some of the more strenuous weapons, can benefit from this Tear. The fan-favorite weapon, the Sword of Night and Flame, requires twenty-four Faith to use. Players who'd like to save that weapon as a nuclear option, while building primarily into physical stats could use this Tear.

Death Sorceries and a variety of other magical options scale off of Faith, and a temporary boost will hugely benefit the player. Death Sorceries contain some of the most powerful offensive magic, and most of them scale based on Faith.

Players could have a zero in their Faith score, use the Faith-knot Crystal Tear, and equip the Finger Seal. This option would allow Strength and Dexterity-based builds to cast Incantations with some success.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul