Where to find Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook [1] in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has several Cookbooks for players to find that provide them with new recipes to learn.

The Glintstone Craftsman's Cookbook [1] is the first of eight total books in that specific category. It can be picked up and used to learn the crafting recipe for Cuckoo Glintstone.

To find it, Tarnished will need to travel near the Church of Irith in the Lands Between. A corpse inside of a tent to the northwest of the Church will provide the Glintstone Craftsman's Cookbook [1].

Where to get the Glintstone Craftsman's Cookbook [1] in Elden Ring

The in-game description for the Glintstone Craftsman's Cookbook [1] reads:

"A record of crafting techniques left by a glintstone craftsman who served the academy. Contains information on "faux sorceries," such as they were called. Acquire the knowledge to craft the following: Cuckoo Glintstone."

A Glintstone is a consumable item that is associated with some form of magic in Elden Ring. Finding this Cookbook will grant players the crafting recipe for the Cuckoo Glintstone.

To craft it, players will require one Crystal Bud and one Cracked Crystal. It then allows the user to spend six Faith Points to produce a bolt of magic that launches straight ahead to damage anyone it connects with.

From this point on the map, travel northwest from the Site of Grace in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

To obtain that power, players need to find themselves in the Liurnia of the Lakes region in the Lands Between. This is typically the second region that players enter, so anyone who has left Limgrave can make their way to the Cookbook.

Here is how players can find the Church of Irith to use as a landmark and follow the steps from there to locate the Glintstone Craftsman's Cookbook [1] in Elden Ring:

The Church of Irith is located behind Stormveil Castle

Players need to either complete the Castle by defeating Godrick the Grafted or use the pathway around the mountain to get past it

Reach the Church of Irith by following the road behind Stormveil Castle to the northwest

From the Church, travel slightly northeast to locate the Lake-Facing Cliffs Site of Grace and activate it if it hasn't been

Take the western road and then go northwest at the fork from the Site of Grace

Players will soon arrive at an encampment filled with soldiers

They can either take out all of the soldiers found there or be sneaky

Whichever method is chosen, players will need to make their way to a tent on the northeast side of the camp

A corpse sits in a cart by this tent

Loot the corpse to obtain the Glintstone Craftsman's Cookbook [1] and unlock the Cuckoo Glintstone crafting recipe

Pick up the Cookbook off of the corpse found here (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

The outpost is packed with enemies that can gang up on players and make the way through it rather difficult. Those with confidence in their combat abilities can choose to take them out to earn more loot and Runes.

Anyone else who wants to avoid conflict and pick up this Elden Ring Cookbook can wrap around the encampment to find the corpse in a stealthier manning, ensuring it is obtained with no harm done.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul