Where to find Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [20] in Elden Ring

The Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook [20] is one of the last few in a long line of Elden Ring journals that provide crafting recipes.

There are several different types of Cookbooks that can be located throughout a player's time in the Lands Between. The Nomadic Warrior's category tends to provide recipes for items used in battle.

The 20th one won't be found on a corpse or dropped from a dangerous enemy. Instead, it will need to be purchased from a merchant in Mt. Gelmir for a hefty 3000 Runes.

How to get Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook [20] in Elden Ring

An Elden Ring map showing the location of the Nomadic Merchant of Mt. Gelmir (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Mt. Gelmir is in the Altus Plateau region. There are 16 Sites of Grace for players to rest at that are turned into fast travel spots the first time they are interacted with. This is an easy way to get back to the region if one has already traveled there.

Looking at the map of the Lands Between, the Nomadic Merchant that sits at Mt. Gelmir is just to the east of the Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite and to the south of the Volcano Cave dungeon.

The Merchant can be found sitting at a campfire about halfway up the mountain. From the aforementioned campsite, cross the rope bridge, follow the rocky path to the right, then further east to take a ladder down to him.

Along with several other wares, players will find his stock with just one Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook [20] for sale. Purchase it for 3000 Runes, and it will add the book's crafting recipes to the collection.

What comes with Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook [20]?

A look at the Roped Volcano Pot in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

This Elden Ring Cookbook provides players with crafting recipes for the following consumable items:

Volcano Pot

Roped Volcano Pot

Both items require Volcanic Stone and are essentially the same. The Roped version simply adds a rope to the equation and makes the throw of the item more accurate.

When thrown, the two Volcano Pot items burst into a cloud of heat that deals continuous fire damage to whoever touches it or remains caught in it for a short duration.

Edited by Danyal Arabi