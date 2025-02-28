Where to find Gracium in Monster Hunter Wilds

Gracium in Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the rarest materials needed to craft weapons. The game boasts an intricate crafting system that allows players to transform monster parts into powerful tools for hunting even larger creatures. However, doing so is not easy, as you will need a variety of other resources in addition to the monster parts.

This article explains how you can obtain Gracium in Monster Hunter Wilds and where you can farm the crafting item.

How to obtain Gracium in Monster Hunter Wilds

Gracium is generally located around the various parts in the Iceshard Cliffs region of Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Gracium in Monster Hunter Wilds is typically found in an icy region called Iceshard Cliffs. You’ll gain access to this area after defeating Uth Duna in the Low Rank hunting quest.

Keep in mind that Gracium cannot be farmed on the Low Rank Iceshard Cliffs map. You must progress to the High Rank version to do so.

You can farm Gracium from the mining outcrops scattered throughout the Iceshard Cliffs area. Given it is a rare resource, similar to Earth Crystals, you will receive it in very scarce amounts.

One of the best mining outcrops you can access is near the Pop-Out camps in the Iceshard Cliffs. This is close to a Wyrmway, where most Tempered Monsters spawn.

Completing all the Oilwell Basin side quests will also give you a certain amount of Gracium, but it will not be enough to craft anything.

It is recommended to wear the Ghillie Suit while farming Gracium in Monster Hunter Wilds, as this will help you avoid detection by nearby monsters.

You can also obtain Gracium by defeating Jin Dahaad, the Apex Monster guarding the Iceshard Cliffs region. This can be done in High Rank quests. Defeating the beast will give you a lot of Gracium to craft any necessary gear.

