Where to find the Light Dragon in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom was released for the global player base on May 12, 2023. The sequel to Breath of the Wild carries over a lot of things from its predecessor but also adds enough new things for the game to feel fresh and worth playing. One such novel element is the Light Dragon, which TOTK players can interact with in addition to the three Elemental Dragons.

At the outset, you should know that the Light Dragon is quite elusive and very difficult to catch, so it is very important that you follow certain steps so that your journey on catching this creature and harvesting all the precious drops it can generate for you becomes relatively easier. Read on to find out where you can find the Light Dragon in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to find the Light Dragon in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Light Dragon, unlike its Elemental counterparts, never perches on land and has to be caught mid-air while it is soaring through the skies of Hyrule. However, to make your life simpler (only slightly), it follows a designated flight path in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and knowing it will definitely make interacting with it easier.

The quest "Recovering the Hero's Sword" unlocks some way into the game, and it also provides you with the best chance as well as motivation to go on this rather arduous challenge. This is because the goal is to recover the Master Sword, which is lodged into the skull of the Light Dragon. Upon starting the quest, your Purah Pad will mark the location of the Light Dragon on the map.

Once you have figured out the path of the Light Dragon, it is only a matter of being at the right place at the right time, as hopping on its bag isn't the most difficult thing you must do in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You can use any of the following tactics to gain elevation before you jump and glide onto the creature's back:

Build a Zonaite hot air balloon

Jump off of one of the many floating islands

Use a Skyview tower

You can easily ride the air currents surrounding the Dragon to hop onto its back. The one thing you need to be conscious about in this process, though, is having enough stamina. You can check out our guide on how to increase Link's stamina before venturing on this quest.

Tips on dealing with the Light Dragon in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The best time to look for the elusive Light Dragon is while "Recovering the Hero's Sword" quest is active, as you will hit two birds with one stone; that is, you can collect all the drops you want to collect as well as claim the Master Sword and complete the quest.

Make sure to have at least two Energy Cells with you when you attempt to take out the Master Sword from the Light Dragon's skull, as it will require some strength, and the Dragon can, and will, resist you to the extent of throwing you off its back if you don't have the necessary amount of Stamina.

These are the materials you can harvest from the Light Dragon, and how you can get each of them:

Light Dragon Material How to Get Light Dragon's Scale Hit the Light Dragon's Body Shard of Light Dragon's Spike Hit the Light Dragon's Crystal Spikes Shard of Light Dragon's Fang Hit the Light Dragon's Mouth Light Dragon's Talon Hit the Light Dragon's Feet

By following this guide, you will easily be able to interact with the Light Dragon and get all the benefits from it. You can also check out our other guides on The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom here.

