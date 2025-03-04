Where to find Oricalcite in Monster Hunter Wilds

Oricalcite in Monster Hunter Wilds is a resource that you can use to reinforce certain weapons in the game. However, you cannot acquire this material early on and have to make significant progress through the game to get your hands on it. Moreover, you can use quite a few methods to obtain Oricalcite in Monster Hunter Wilds, including purchasing it from specific vendors.

This article will go over all the methods that you can use to obtain Oricalcite in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to get Oricalcite in Monster Hunter Wilds

Nata will sometimes have Oricalcite available for purchase (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Smelting Foundry

Oricalcite can be obtained from the Festival Shares that you collect from the Smelting Foundry. These materials accumulate over time, and you can either take them for yourself or sell them for Zenny or Gold in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Nata

Once you unlock Nata as a vendor, he will have a variety of items available for purchase, including Oricalcite in Monster Hunter Wilds. You will generally find him in the Windwards Plains Base Camp.

Dismantling Artian Weapons

Another method of obtaining Oricalcite is by dismantling Artian Weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds. You can do so by talking to Gemma and using the Reinforce/Dismantle Artian Weapons options. However, this method is not recommended unless you have way too many Artian Weapons to spare, as these are some of the best in the game.

How to use Oricalcite in Monster Hunter Wilds

You can talk to Gemma to reinforce your weapons (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

There is not much use for Oricalcite outside of reinforcing Artian Weapons, which are some of the most powerful weapons in the game. To do so, you will need to go to your trusty smithy, Gemma in Monster Hunter Wilds, and select the Reinforce option under the Reinforce/Dismantle Artian Weapons tab.

Here, you will be able to spend Oricalcite to reinforce the weapon. You can get up to 300 Points from each ore used. Moreover, each weapon can be upgraded to five levels, with each level rolling randomly into the following stats.

+5 Attack Boost

+5 Affinity Boost

+20 Element Boost

+ Weapon sharpness

In case you are looking to upgrade another Artian Weapon, you can dismantle an upgraded one, which will refund all of the ores that you have invested in it.

