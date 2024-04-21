Where to find Watson's Cabin in Red Dead Redemption 2

Watson's Cabin in Red Dead Redemption 2 refers to a homestead, present within the Big Valley of West Elizabeth. This region is also available within Red Dead Online and houses a curious mystery that requires players to visit the place three times to complete the entirety of the home robbery. However, there are several permutations of the scenario depending on the actions taken.

Read on to learn more about Watson's Cabin in Red Dead Redemption 2, including a general overview of the mission and its rewards.

Note: Spoilers for the quest will follow. Use discretion.

Location of Watson's Cabin in Red Dead Redemption 2

Location of the cabin (Image via YouTube/Fizhy)

Watson's Cabin is located within the Big Valley region of Red Dead Redemption 2, north of the Wallace Station and Little Creek River. You will receive a tip for this particular location when you free a chain gang prisoner in a random encounter.

A screenshot of the indicated region can be found above, marked https://reddead.fandom.com/wiki/Watson%27s_Cabinia, the in-game map for reference.

Walkthrough of Watson's Cabin in Red Dead Redemption 2

This home robbery consists of three separate phases, each possessing a set of unique loot drops and outcomes:

Phase 1

Confronted by Mama Watson (Image via YouTube/T00N)

This triggers during your first visit to Watson's Cabin in Red Dead Redemption 2. Once you enter the home, you will be immediately greeted by an elderly lady who mistakes you for someone else. Ignore her, head back into the house, and climb down to the cellar. Grab the semi-auto shotgun from the weapon case, and head back.

The old woman will come to her wits and confront you, at which point you can either choose to kill her or leave the house.

Phase 2

An ambush by the family (Image via YouTube/Brother Foller)

Phase 2 begins if you choose to visit the house a second time (after approximately a day). Open the door to be greeted by the woman’s sons, who will charge at you, pinning you to the ground.

You can then choose to kill all her sons, and the woman if required. If you choose to spare her, she may attempt to fire at you instead or chase you down.

Head back into the house after dealing with the family, and loot the lunchbox on the table to receive $73, along with some miscellaneous items scattered around the house.

Final Phase

Watson's Cabin in Red Dead Redemption 2: An epilogue (Image via YouTube/AshwinY)

The third and final phase is more of an epilogue to the tale. If you have killed both Mama Watson and her sons, the place will appear abandoned, save for a sole Scrapbook Page in the location of the loot box.

If you had chosen to spare her during the second encounter, you would find her lying dead on the bed.

Alternative outcomes

Locating the grave (Image via Rockstar Games)

Red Dead Redemption 2 features a vibrant, living world that is full of depth and variety with regard to its NPCs. Watson's Cabin in Red Dead Redemption 2 is no different in this regard, and possesses the following alternative encounters:

If you choose to kill Mama Watson during the first encounter, her grave can be spotted during your second visit. This was presumably created by her sons, who prepare to ambush you immediately when they spot you.

Interestingly, Mama Watson’s grave, also within reach, can be seen after the second encounter even if you did not kill her before.

It is possible to break the game by shooting at the old woman through the window and resting for a day. Doing so will reset the quest, and allow for unlimited loot drops.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Red Dead Redemption 2 news, guides, and updates.

For more content on Red Dead Redemption 2, check out the following: