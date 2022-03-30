Where to get the Moon of Nokstella in Elden Ring

Memory Slots are incredibly important for magic users in Elden Ring, and the Moon of Nokstella is a fantastic way to efficiently increase that slot number. However, players are going to have to jump over some major hurdles in order to reach the moon talisman itself.

This talisman is located in the underground eternal city of Nokstella, which is just one part of an extensive underground map within Elden Ring. To get to Nokstella, players will need to take on General Radahn, one of the strongest demi-god bosses within the game.

The star he holds onto will crash down into the Lands Between, and then players will have access to the first eternal city, Nokron.

Location of the Moon of Nokstella in Elden Ring

Search the north of Nokstella for the talisman. (Image via FromSoftware)

When the star crashes in Elden Ring, players will need to find the landing site before they grab the Moon of Nokstella. The broken pieces of the star can be seen floating in the sky within Limgrave, and the opening to the underground can be found next to the Mistwoods in the east.

Jumping down the rock formations will bring players to the city of Nokron where they can get access to the next city.

Obtaining the Moon of Nokstella:

Once Nokron is completed, players can head to Ranni to get the key to the Carian Study Hall.

Reach the end of the study hall and return to the tower that sits to the east of Ranni's tower.

Take the teleporter inside to reach Nokstella. This area will be more straightforward at first.

Players should make their way upwards within the city of Nokstella until they reach the northernmost throne room.

This throne room is larger than the others and will have a chest hiding behind it which contains the talisman.

Considering how much work goes into getting this talisman, players should know why the hassle is worth it as they explore the underground.

What does the Moon of Nokstella talisman do in Elden Ring?

Players who rely on memorizing spells within their build will want to get their hands on the moon talisman. In essence, it's the boosted version of a Memory Stone because it gives two memory slots when used within the talisman pouch.

There are always other ways to increase the memory slot total without having to use a talisman pouch slot. The best way is to search the map for memory stones because they are passive, but using the moon can always boost the total for mages within Elden Ring.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul