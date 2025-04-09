Where is the Grocery Store in Schedule 1?

If you’ve been grinding away in Schedule 1, you’ve probably realized by now that finding your way around the city isn’t always straightforward, especially when it comes to picking up Dead Drops. One location that trips up many players is the Grocery Store, mainly because it’s not marked anywhere on the map.
So if you’ve just placed an order with Albert Hoober and got a message saying something like “Collect Dead Drops: Alleyway Behind the Grocery Store,” here’s what you actually need to do.
How to find the Grocery Store in Schedule 1
If you’re still new to this section of the game, Dead Drops are the way you receive supplies like seeds, upgrades, and other useful items. You place the order using your in-game phone (by texting Albert Hoover), and a little while later, you’ll receive a message telling you where to pick it up.
The thing is, these drop-off points aren’t always intuitive. They’re tucked away in back alleys, near buildings with no labels, and often in areas that feel more like sketchy drug deals than proper delivery locations.
If your message says your Dead Drop is behind the Grocery Store, don’t waste time scrolling around the map looking for a grocery store icon – it doesn’t exist. Instead:
- Open the message you just got.
- Check your map – you should see a Star icon. That’s the drop location.
- Head toward the star – it’s your best and only real clue.
Here’s the part most players miss: the Grocery Store doesn’t stand out like you'd expect. There’s no flashy sign or obvious storefront. It’s more like a rundown building that happens to be used as a delivery point.
To find it, start heading toward some familiar landmarks:
- First, make your way to the Koyama Chemical Company. You’ll know it when you see it. It’s one of the bigger industrial-looking buildings.
- Walk past Taco Ticklers (yep, that’s the actual name), a brightly colored fast food spot.
- You should see an ATM nearby. That’s your signal that you’re close.
Once you find the ATM:
- Walk behind it and keep going straight.
- Eventually, you’ll see a right-hand turn down a small alley. That’s where the Dead Drop is if your delivery was marked “behind the Grocery Store.”
Alternatively, you can go around the parking garage next to the building and circle to the back entrance, both paths lead to the same drop-off spot.
