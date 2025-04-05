Where is the Mayor's house in Schedule 1?

If you’ve been spending time in Schedule 1, you already know that it’s not just about growing the best product, it’s about who you know and where you meet them. A low-key but important place you’ll eventually need to find is the Mayor’s House. If you’ve been scratching your head wondering where exactly that is, you’re not alone.

Ad

The game doesn't mark it clearly on your map, and it’s not exactly obvious at first glance. But once you know where to go, it becomes one of the most useful meet-up spots in the game.

Where in Schedule 1 is the Mayor's house?

Despite the official-sounding name, the Mayor’s House isn’t some big political location. It’s just a nickname for a private spot where one of your first and most important suppliers, Albert Hoover, offers to meet you after you’ve built up enough trust.

Ad

Trending

The Mayor’s House is just one of several key locations you’ll unlock as you expand your empire in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

You start dealing with Albert early in the game through dead drops. He supplies you seeds and becomes a reliable partner as you grow your business. Eventually, after a few transactions, he lets you know that you can start meeting him in person. That’s when the Mayor’s House comes into play.

Ad

The Mayor’s House is located in the east part of town, close to the coastline and tucked just behind the Casino. The building itself is a white house with brick walls wrapped around most of it, except for the front porch.

Here’s how to get there without getting lost:

Head east from your motel.

Keep going past the Supermarket, right near the red light intersection.

When you see the Casino, turn right.

The house will be on the corner, near the water.

Ad

It doesn’t scream — this is an important location — so you might’ve walked past it before without realizing. But once you know where it is, it’s easy to reach.

Read more: 5 games you should try if you enjoyed Schedule 1

If you go up to the door and knock, a guy named Phillip will answer, and he has nothing to do with your operation.

Albert, being the discreet guy he is, doesn’t hang out inside. You’ll actually find him on the left side of the house, standing near the brick wall. Just walk over and talk to him like you normally would to make your purchase.

Ad

You might be wondering, why even meet him in person when you can just do dead drops? Fair question. But there are a few solid reasons to make the trip:

You can carry more seeds when you buy directly.

No delivery fees, which means more profit.

Faster pickups — especially useful if you’re juggling multiple orders in one day.

It just feels more efficient once you get into the rhythm of the game. After all, every dollar counts when you're scaling up your empire.

Ad

As you continue making moves and building your network, more in-person meeting spots will start unlocking across the map. So, if you haven’t made the trip yet, now’s the time.

Also read: All ingredients in S1 and their effects

Check out our other articles on Schedule 1 on Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Ghosh Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.



Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.



Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.



He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.