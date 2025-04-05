Where is the Mayor's house in Schedule 1?

If you’ve been spending time in Schedule 1, you already know that it’s not just about growing the best product, it’s about who you know and where you meet them. A low-key but important place you’ll eventually need to find is the Mayor’s House. If you’ve been scratching your head wondering where exactly that is, you’re not alone.
The game doesn't mark it clearly on your map, and it’s not exactly obvious at first glance. But once you know where to go, it becomes one of the most useful meet-up spots in the game.
Where in Schedule 1 is the Mayor's house?
Despite the official-sounding name, the Mayor’s House isn’t some big political location. It’s just a nickname for a private spot where one of your first and most important suppliers, Albert Hoover, offers to meet you after you’ve built up enough trust.
You start dealing with Albert early in the game through dead drops. He supplies you seeds and becomes a reliable partner as you grow your business. Eventually, after a few transactions, he lets you know that you can start meeting him in person. That’s when the Mayor’s House comes into play.
The Mayor’s House is located in the east part of town, close to the coastline and tucked just behind the Casino. The building itself is a white house with brick walls wrapped around most of it, except for the front porch.
Here’s how to get there without getting lost:
- Head east from your motel.
- Keep going past the Supermarket, right near the red light intersection.
- When you see the Casino, turn right.
- The house will be on the corner, near the water.
It doesn’t scream — this is an important location — so you might’ve walked past it before without realizing. But once you know where it is, it’s easy to reach.
If you go up to the door and knock, a guy named Phillip will answer, and he has nothing to do with your operation.
Albert, being the discreet guy he is, doesn’t hang out inside. You’ll actually find him on the left side of the house, standing near the brick wall. Just walk over and talk to him like you normally would to make your purchase.
You might be wondering, why even meet him in person when you can just do dead drops? Fair question. But there are a few solid reasons to make the trip:
- You can carry more seeds when you buy directly.
- No delivery fees, which means more profit.
- Faster pickups — especially useful if you’re juggling multiple orders in one day.
- It just feels more efficient once you get into the rhythm of the game. After all, every dollar counts when you're scaling up your empire.
As you continue making moves and building your network, more in-person meeting spots will start unlocking across the map. So, if you haven’t made the trip yet, now’s the time.
