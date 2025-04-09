Where is the Skate Park in Schedule 1?

If you're playing Schedule 1, you’ve probably already figured out that the map can be a bit of a maze. Between sketchy alleyways, backdoors, and industrial zones, it’s easy to miss key locations, especially the ones you need for dead drops. One of those is the Skate Park, and while it sounds like a fun place, it’s really just another piece of the puzzle in your growing underground empire.

Ad

If you’ve just placed an order and your supplier tells you to pick it up at the Skate Park, we’ve got you covered.

How to locate the Skate Park in Schedule 1

First off, this is not a traditional skate park with rails, ramps, and kids performing stunts. In Schedule 1, the Skate Park looks more like a big drained-out pool, almost like something you’d see in an old-school punk movie. It has classic concrete walls and a forgotten vibe.

Ad

Trending

There's a dead drop hatch at the Skate Park (Image via TVGS)

That said, it plays an important role in the game. Once you’re rolling with suppliers and placing regular orders for your operation, this place becomes one of several potential dead drop spots. That’s where they stash your items for pickup. The Skate Park is one of the easier ones to access, once you know where to look.

Ad

Read more: How to get Pseudo in Schedule 1

You’ve got a couple of ways to get there, depending on where you are on the map:

Start from the Motel : Head to the Motel. It's a familiar landmark you’ll pass by a lot. Go behind the office area, and you’ll spot what looks like a drained pool. That’s it, that’s your Skate Park.

: Head to the Motel. It's a familiar landmark you’ll pass by a lot. Go behind the office area, and you’ll spot what looks like a drained pool. That’s it, that’s your Skate Park. Head over from Thompson Construction: If you’re closer to Thompson Construction & Demolition, you’re in luck. The Skate Park is right across the road from there. Just cross the street and look for a flat concrete area with low walls. You should see the hatch along the short wall facing the road; that’s your pickup point.

Ad

Every second counts in Schedule 1. The faster you pick up your drops, the quicker you can start manufacturing, selling, and scaling your empire. Knowing exactly where the Skate Park is saves you time, helps you avoid police patrols, and keeps things running smoothly.

Also read: How to play co-op in Schedule 1

Check out our other Schedule 1 articles on Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Ghosh Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.



Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.



Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.



He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.