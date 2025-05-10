Where Winds Meet Closed Beta Test: Launch date, how to sign up, and more

Everstone Studio announced the Where Winds Meet Closed Beta Test. As per the game's official website, the pre-registration process will begin on May 10, 2025. This open-world, role-playing, action-adventure title is set in the tumultuous period of ancient China, with strong wuxia themes.
We share every detail about the Where Winds Meet Closed Beta Test, including pre-registration schedule and CBT launch date.
Where Winds Meet Closed Beta Test: Pre-registration schedule, how to pre-register, and more
Pre-registration for Where Winds Meet Closed Beta Test begins on May 10, 2025, and will last until May 15. The playtest will begin on May 16, and will continue until May 19. The developer has provided a link for players to help them pre-register for Where Winds Meet CBT.
Check out the step-by-step guide below to complete the pre-registration of Where Winds Meet Closed Beta Test:
- Step 1: Click on this link to open the pre-registration page.
- Step 2: Click on "Sign Up for Beta."
- Step 3: Choose your preferred option to sign up for the CBT between Facebook and Google.
- Step 4: If you choose Facebook, use your Facebook credentials to complete the process, or select the Gmail ID you would like to use for the process if you choose Google.
- Step 5: Then, click on the "Sign Up for Beta" option again and choose your preferred language.
- Step 6: Once you are redirected to a new page, scroll down and select the "Next Page" option.
- Step 7: Scroll down again, click on the checkboxes stating you have read and acknowledged the privacy policy and click on "Next Page."
- Step 8: Keep answering the next few questions that the developer asks by clicking on "Next Page" below each page, and click on "Submit" after answering the final question.
According to the official website, this CBT will cater to PS5 and PC players. While there is no confirmation yet about the CBT for mobile, it is expected to begin once the PC and PS5 playtest is over. Also note that due to server constraints, the beta test will only be open to players in the United States, Japan, Canada, and South Korea.
Recommended system requirements for Where Winds Meet Closed Beta Test
The developer also released recommended system requirements for Where Winds Meet in the FAQ section. Check out the recommended and minimum system requirements to participate in the Beta Test below.
Recommended requirements
- OS Version: Windows 10/11 (x64)
- CPU: I7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or equivalent
- GPU: RTX 2070 SUPER / RX 6700 XT / ARC A750 or equivalent
- RAM: 32 GB
- Storage: 100 GB SSD available space
Minimum requirements
- OS Version: Windows 10/11 (x64)
- CPU: Ryzen 7 5800HS or equivalent
- GPU: MX450 or equivalent
- RAM: 8 GB
- Storage: 60GB HDD available space, SSD recommended
According to Everstone Studio, Where Winds Meet will release globally in the second half of 2025. The developer will only choose players whose player profiles match their requirements. So, players willing to join the second CBT should answer the questions during the pre-registration process carefully.
