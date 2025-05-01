The best Oblivion Remastered settings for RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti will help you run the title seamlessly. Since Oblivion Remastered brings some stunning visuals from the world of Elder Scrolls, the gameplay experience is automatically enhanced when you play the game in 1440p or 4K.

The recommended GPU to enjoy the game at 1440p and 60fps is the NVIDIA RTX 2080. If you are using this GPU, you are in luck.

This article will provide a complete guide on the best Oblivion Remastered settings for RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti.

Note: This article will provide the best settings to play the game at 1440p or 4K resolution with the mentioned GPUs. However, you can make slight adjustments in cases of stutters or crashes to run the title smoothly.

Best Oblivion Remastered settings on PCs with RTX 2080

With an 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, the NVIDIA RTX 2080 is a great choice to run Oblivion Remastered at 1440p.

Check out the best Oblivion Remastered settings on PCs with RTX 2080 to run the title at 1440p, below:

General

Display: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Window Mode: Borderless

Borderless Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Display Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 VSync: Off (or enabled, if you don't have a GSync monitor)

Off (or enabled, if you don't have a GSync monitor) Framerate: Uncapped (Or cap at 60 for better performance)

Uncapped (Or cap at 60 for better performance) FOV 1st-Person: 75 (by default, change based on individual preference)

75 (by default, change based on individual preference) FOV 3rd-person: 75 (by default, change based on individual preference)

75 (by default, change based on individual preference) Motion Blur: Off (on by default, change based on individual preference)

Off (on by default, change based on individual preference) Screen Space Reflections: On

Quality

Quality Level: Custom

Custom Auto Detection: Detect Now

Detect Now View Distance Quality: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Foliage Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Global Illumination Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Post Processing Quality: High

High Hair Quality: High

High Clothing Quality: High

High Lumen Hardware RT: Off

Off Lumen Hardware RT Lighting Mode: Low

Low Lumen Software RT Quality: High

Advanced

Anti-Aliasing: TSR

TSR Upscaling Technique: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality DLSS Sharpness: 0

0 DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off FSR 3 Mode: Greyed Out

Greyed Out FSR 3 Sharpness: Greyed Out

Greyed Out FSR 3 Frame Generation: Greyed Out

Greyed Out XeSS - mode: Greyed Out

Greyed Out (Optional) NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled

Keeping Lumen Hardware RT off is a great choice since its cost of performance is greater than the visual gain you get from this GPU. Besides, keeping the Frame Rate capped at 60 can help you prevent any unnecessary GPU load. However, you can make slight adjustments to these settings in case of stutters.

Best Oblivion Remastered settings on PCs with RTX 2080 Ti

While the NVIDIA RTX 2080 is a great choice to run Oblivion Remastered at 1440p, if you want to play the game at 4K, the RTX 2080 Ti with 10GB GDDR6 VRAM can help you with that.

This segment will discuss the best Oblivion Remastered settings on RTX 2080 Ti:

General

Display: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Window Mode: Borderless

Borderless Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Display Resolution: 2560x1440 (for 1440p) or 3840 x 2160 (for 4K)

2560x1440 (for 1440p) or 3840 x 2160 (for 4K) VSync: Off (or enabled, if you don't have a GSync monitor)

Off (or enabled, if you don't have a GSync monitor) Framerate: Uncapped (or cap at 60 for better performance)

Uncapped (or cap at 60 for better performance) FOV 1st-Person: 75-90 (by default, change based on individual preference)

75-90 (by default, change based on individual preference) FOV 3rd-person: 75-80 (by default, change based on individual preference)

75-80 (by default, change based on individual preference) Motion Blur: Off (on by default, change based on individual preference)

Off (on by default, change based on individual preference) Screen Space Reflections: On

Quality

Quality Level: Custom

Custom Auto Detection: Detect Now

Detect Now View Distance Quality: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Foliage Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Global Illumination Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High (for 1440p) or Ultra (for 4K)

High (for 1440p) or Ultra (for 4K) Reflection Quality: High

High Post Processing Quality: High

High Hair Quality: High

High Clothing Quality: High

High Lumen Hardware RT: Off

Off Lumen Hardware RT Lighting Mode: Low

Low Lumen Software RT Quality: High

Advanced

Anti-Aliasing: TSR

TSR Upscaling Technique: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality (for 1440p) or Performance (for 4K)

Quality (for 1440p) or Performance (for 4K) DLSS Sharpness: 0

0 DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off FSR 3 Mode: Greyed Out

Greyed Out FSR 3 Sharpness: Greyed Out

Greyed Out FSR 3 Frame Generation: Greyed Out

Greyed Out XeSS - mode: Greyed Out

Greyed Out (Optional) NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled

While this provides the best Oblivion Remastered settings to enjoy the game at both 1440p or 4K on a PC with RTX 2080 Ti, you should monitor the VRAM usage when setting Texture Quality at Ultra. You can always set this at High in cases of stutters or crashes.

