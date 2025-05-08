Clair Obscur Expedition 33 walkthrough: How to complete White Sands

White Sands is an optional area in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 that you can explore on The Continent. While it can be accessed only after reaching a certain point in the story, getting there will grant you prominent rewards. Furthermore, you must unlock a specific Esquie skill to travel to the location.

This guide tells you how to reach the White Sands in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 and obtain the rewards.

How to reach White Sands in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Utilize Esquie's flying ability to reach White Sands (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sandfall Interactive)

Although White Sands is available to explore in The Continent, reaching there is impossible without unlocking Esquie's ability to fly. Notably, the skill becomes available only after beating the Paintress and completing Act 2 of Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

White Sands' location on the map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sandfall Interactive)

As you start Act 3, the game will notify you about Esquie gaining an ability called "Fly." Afterward, you must hop onto him and travel to the eastern part of The Continent to reach White Sands (location marked on the image). Lastly, land on the island and interact with the entrance to access the area.

Completing White Sands in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Navigate to the left to find the Colour of Lumina (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sandfall Interactive)

After getting inside White Sands, you can see an expedition rest point ahead. However, before interacting with it, travel to the left to obtain the Colour of Lumina. It is used to give a character an extra Lumina Point.

At the end of the path, obtain Aline (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sandfall Interactive)

Following that, you can access the White Sands' Entrance rest point. Then, continue to the end of the path to find the second and final item in the area, Aline. It's a music record that can be played at the Camp.

You can play music records at the camp (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sandfall Interactive)

Collecting the item is necessary to obtain the Connoisseur achievement, which requires you to find all 33 music records in the game.

When done exploring, you can leave White Sands and return to The Continent.

